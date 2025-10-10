Technical alert: US500
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
Market news
Three Markets Worth Watching The first full week of October was marked by new record highs on Wall Street and historic peaks in key precious metals: gold and silver. Interestingly, this is happening amid ongoing political uncertainty – the U.S. government remains shut down, France is appointing...
U.S. indexes extended their declines following reports that the White House has begun large-scale federal worker layoffs amid the prolonged government shutdown. Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed that “reductions in force” have started, marking the first mass firings during a funding lapse...
US stocks reversed earlier gains today after Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial, warning of escalating trade tensions with China. The former president claimed that Beijing had sent letters to countries around the world announcing plans to impose sweeping export controls on rare earth metals and other...
Summary: Pound sliding lower ahead of MPs’ return GBPJPY back near prior support Impeachment odds on Trump spike higher There’s...
Oil prices have accelerated their decline after Saudi Aramco informed that it is ahead of schedule in restoring its oil output capacity. Looking at the...
European stocks markets sink following declines on US and Asian stock exchanges Executives of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) charged by German prosecutors Daimler...
US politics to remain in the spotlight Czech National Bank to announce interest rate decision DOE report expected to show a decline in crude stockpiles 12:00...
Summary: RBNZ keeps rates unchanged and underlines there is still scope to ease policy further if necessary Market participants still see another...
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
Summary: Greenback dips after soft US data UK Supreme Court rules against PM Johnson Trump: “Hopes for allowing China into...
The US dollar has come under pressure in recent trade after the release of two worse than expected data points from the US. The worse news came from the...
Summary: US stocks gain on upbeat tariff news Soybeans boosted but gains relatively small S&P500 remains range-bound back...
Gold Gold prices experienced downward pressure following mixed decision of the Federal Reserve last week ETF increase their holdings of...
The British Supreme Court ruled that a Parliament’s suspension was unlawful. Moreover, it will also decide what to do next underlining that no step...
USDPLN returns below the 4.00 handle Main trend remains upward Chance for a test of a lower limit of 1:1 structure USDPLN...
DAX (DE30) fails to break above 33-period exponential moving average Germany may help airline of the collapse Thomas Cook Wirecard...
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
Summary: Chinese government offers new waivers to several companies to buy US soybeans without retaliatory tariffs US and Chinese negotiators are...
The Chinese government has offered new waivers to some domestic and private companies to purchase US soybeans (up to 3 million tons) without being...
Summary: European data disappoints weighing on stocks and Euro US indices dragged lower but bounce after their PMIs Precious...
There’s been a clear move higher in the precious metals complex in recent trade with Gold, Silver and Platinum all moving up to their highest levels...
US500 trades close to the session low at the open of the cash market in the US after PMIs from Europe cemented fears of recession in Germany. Having said...
