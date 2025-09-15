📈 DAX gains 2.71%
Investors in European markets are closely monitoring geopolitical developments related to the conflict resolution in Ukraine. Over the weekend, European...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) intends to invest $100 billion in chip manufacturing facilities in the United States over the next four...
The first minutes of the cash session opening on Wall Street looked promising. Indices, although slowly, were trying to rebound after Friday’s declines....
03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for February: ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 47.6; previous 50.3; ISM Manufacturing...
Euphoric gains at the beginning of the week Is the burden of military support for Ukraine shifting to Europe? Rheinmetall shares gain 12% Airbus...
The U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) is declining today, driven by multiple factors – from uncertainty surrounding the final tariffs the U.S. will impose...
Eurozone CPI YoY Flash Actual 2.4% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.5%) MoM: 0.5% vs 0.4% exp. and -0.3% previously Source: xStation5
UK Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 46.9 (Forecast 46.4, Previous 46.4) UK Mortgage Approvals: 66.189k (Forecast 65.5k, Previous 66.526k) UK...
Shares of defense giants such as German Rheinmetall (RHE.DE), Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen and the UK's BAE Systems (BAE.UK) are the best performers...
European markets open higher; U.S. indices futures post slight gains European data and the U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI for February take center...
Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Final for February: 47.6 (Forecast 47.3, Previous 47.3) German Manufacturing PMI Final: 46.5 (Forecast 46.1, Previous...
Over the weekend, cryptocurrency prices surged sharply after Donald Trump announced via Truth Social and X that the United States would establish reserves...
Futures on U.S. indices are rising ahead of Monday’s market open. The US100 is up 0.4%, while the US500 gains 0.3%. The US2000 is performing the...
Indices in the USA end the day with slight declines due to the bulls' lack of strength for a rebound. At the time of publication, US500 is down...
Talks between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelensky today ended in disarray, with Zelensky walking out and a joint press...
Gold has experienced its worst week since the second week of November, with losses reaching approximately 3%, compared to the 4.5% drop seen in November....
We have just experienced a week of highly dynamic sell-offs in the U.S. stock market. On the last day of this week, we see that the bulls are trying to...
HP (HPQ.US) shares are down more than 3.5% in pre-market trading despite stronger-than-expected results and a higher EPS forecast for 2025. One of the...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - GDP data: GDP (Q4): actual 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.5% QoQ; GDP (Q4): previous 1.49% YoY; GDP: forecast 0.2%...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: PCE price index: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3%...
