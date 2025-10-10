Stocks set for green open after recovering Fed dip
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
Three Markets Worth Watching The first full week of October was marked by new record highs on Wall Street and historic peaks in key precious metals: gold and silver. Interestingly, this is happening amid ongoing political uncertainty – the U.S. government remains shut down, France is appointing...
U.S. indexes extended their declines following reports that the White House has begun large-scale federal worker layoffs amid the prolonged government shutdown. Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed that “reductions in force” have started, marking the first mass firings during a funding lapse...
US stocks reversed earlier gains today after Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial, warning of escalating trade tensions with China. The former president claimed that Beijing had sent letters to countries around the world announcing plans to impose sweeping export controls on rare earth metals and other...
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
Higher volatility on the CHF market after the SNB decision EURCHF bounces off the key technical support Although SNB's decision...
Summary: BOE keep rates unchanged at 0.75 MPC vote 9-0 in favor of the decision GBP pairs and UK100 little changed The...
Russell 2000 (US2000) fails to break above key resistance zone Major workers strike at General Motors (GM.US) Trade war and break-up...
DE30 attempts to break above the resistance zone ranging above 12420 pts handle E.ON (EOAN.DE) increase stake in Innogy to 90% Deutsche...
The Norwegian krone is climbing after the central bank decided to hike rates by 25 basis points. Nevertheless, the Norges Bank also suggested that rates...
SNB, BoE, Norges Bank and SARB to announce rate decision today UK retail sales growth expected to decelerate Another piece of data...
Summary: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy settings unchanged Some voices to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short-term interest rates Possible...
US equities were broadly unchanged on Wednesday following a 25 bps rate cut delivered by the Federal Reserve; at the same time the US dollar strengthened...
The US Fed cut rates but the market reaction is clearly negative – US dollar gains, gold and silver move lower and stocks go down as well as there...
Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rate by 25 bp to 2.00% from 2.25% in line with market expectations. Additionally dot plot shows that 7...
There’s been a move higher in the price of Oil in recent minutes after two key developments, the release of DOE inventory figures and a press conference...
Summary: US session to be dominated by Fed decision (7PM BST) 25 bps cut expected; dot plots and Presser could hold the key S&P500...
Local consolidation range on M15 interval The market is looking forward to the Fed's decision An upward trend can be spotted on H1 interval Looking...
The US Fed will announce its decision today at 7pm BST (8pm CEST) that will be followed by a post-meeting conference 30 minutes later. As the second rate...
Gargantuan volatility on the oil market S&P500 index eyes painting fresh ATH GBPUSD broke above another resistance, 1.2700 handle...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +2.1% prior Core reading falls to lowest level since Nov 2016 GBPUSD dips back below...
DE30 bounces off the 33-period moving average on H4 interval Wirecard (WDI.DE) jumps higher on strategic partnership with SoftBank Deutsche...
FOMC to announce interest rate decision in the evening Markets expect a deceleration in the UK price growth Canadian inflation...
