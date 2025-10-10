Read more
Market news

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)

10 October 2025

Three Markets Worth Watching The first full week of October was marked by new record highs on Wall Street and historic peaks in key precious metals: gold and silver. Interestingly, this is happening amid ongoing political uncertainty – the U.S. government remains shut down, France is appointing...

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨

10 October 2025

U.S. indexes extended their declines following reports that the White House has begun large-scale federal worker layoffs amid the prolonged government shutdown. Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed that “reductions in force” have started, marking the first mass firings during a funding lapse...

US100 down 1.10% ✂️

10 October 2025

US stocks reversed earlier gains today after Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial, warning of escalating trade tensions with China. The former president claimed that Beijing had sent letters to countries around the world announcing plans to impose sweeping export controls on rare earth metals and other...

