Japan’s exports to China in August weakest since 2016
Summary: Japan’s overall exports for August tumbled 8.2% YoY while imports also suffered a meaningful decrease Shipments to China suffered...
Three Markets Worth Watching The first full week of October was marked by new record highs on Wall Street and historic peaks in key precious metals: gold and silver. Interestingly, this is happening amid ongoing political uncertainty – the U.S. government remains shut down, France is appointing...
U.S. indexes extended their declines following reports that the White House has begun large-scale federal worker layoffs amid the prolonged government shutdown. Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed that “reductions in force” have started, marking the first mass firings during a funding lapse...
US stocks reversed earlier gains today after Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial, warning of escalating trade tensions with China. The former president claimed that Beijing had sent letters to countries around the world announcing plans to impose sweeping export controls on rare earth metals and other...
Summary: US equity markets finished yesterday’s trading with some gains as NASDAQ rose 0.4%, SP500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones ticked up 0.1% On...
Summary: Oil swoons on reports Saudi output back online in 2-3 weeks Indices recover from early weakness Kraft Heinz falls on...
There's been some sharp selling seen in the energy complex with both Oil and Oil.WTI tumbling in recent trade. Two supporting stories have hit the...
Oil Drone attack on Saudi refineries caused the biggest oil shock in history Abqaiq is the biggest oil refining facility in the world,...
USDZAR is one of the biggest movers this Tuesday supported both by surging oil prices and USD demand. A spike in short term US dollar market interest rates...
Summary: US indices trading lower ahead of cash session Dax falls to lowest level of the week 3G Capital sell sizable Kraft Heinz...
Rally on the gold market slows Price broke below the Overbalance structure Head and shoulders pattern can be spotted on the H4 interval The...
Summary: GBP mixed with Brexit still in focus UK Supreme Court to rule on legality of prorogation Oil remains support as Trump...
DE30 breaks below lower limit of yesterday’s trading range Zalando (ZAL.DE) sinks after being placed lower by a major shareholders Lufthansa...
Riksbank to release minutes in the morning Improvement seen in the German survey data Range of ECB members scheduled to speak 8:30 am...
Summary: The account of the latest RBA meeting shows the central bank sees employment growth slowing down The document also suggests that the upward...
Saudi Aramco informed that it would take weeks or even months before the majority of output was restored at the Abqaiq crude processing plant; oil...
Summary: Oil experiences largest jump in % terms since 1990 Attack on Saudi wipes out around 50% of the Kingdom's production Large...
Summary: US indices gapped lower on the open Attack in Saudi causes risk-off moves Shares of Oil companies called to rise as crude...
The price of oil is getting higher on news that there is a little chance of rapid recovery of oil production in Saudi Arabia. The person associated with...
Price bounces off the key resistance zone Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart EURUSD launched a new week with a downward...
Summary: Oil prices experience largest jump in % terms in nearly 3 decades Gains pared as Saudi and US state willingness to offset shock Length...
Main European stock market indices started the week lower DE30 tries to cover downward price gap Lufthansa (LHA.DE) sinks on oil...
- Light calendar at the beginning of a new week - UK PM Johnson to meet with EC head Juncker - Empire manufacturing index to be released in the early...
