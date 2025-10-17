DE30 tests short-term resistance zone
DE30 tests short-term resistance zone ranging below the 12320 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) no longer expects revenue to grow this year Infineon...
Market news
Artificial intelligence has gone from being a promise to becoming the driving force behind a new stock market era. The S&P 500 began its current bullish streak on October 12, 2022, shortly before the launch of ChatGPT. Since then, it has gained 85%. Over the past twelve months, the index has risen...
In an era where AI presents new technical challenges for chipmakers, Lam Research not only supplies the tools but also helps set the direction of change. Its technological solutions are essential for giants like TSMC, Samsung, and Micron, and the growing investments in advanced lithography and chip packaging...
Cocoa prices are holding steady at around $5,800 per tonne, showing remarkable resilience for the third consecutive session, especially today, despite the release of exceptionally negative processing data from Malaysia and Brazil, with weak figures also anticipated tomorrow from Europe and across Asia....
Summary: France presents its 2020 budget with abundant tax cuts The budget has been built on an assumption of only tiny growth deceleration Expansionary...
US durable goods orders data for August expected to show a decline Fed and ECB central bankers to speak throughout the day Revision...
US indices ended yesterday’s trading lower with NASDAQ falling the most 0.6%; the declines are also prevailing in Asia where Japanese NIKKEI...
Summary: US stocks trade lower after respecting resistance zone GDP comes in inline with forecasts EURUSD near lowest level since...
US500 gives back some of the previous gains and EURUSD recovers from the 2019 low of 1,0922 ahead of some key Fed speeches later in the afternoon. The...
Summary: US final Q2 GDP meets expectations Inflation measure rise; business investment falls S&P500 retests H4 cloud The...
EURUSD is trading at the lowest level of 2019 A chance for the pair to move in the direction of 1.0875 handle EURUSD broke to fresh...
WIG20 (W20) may feel pressure from the EU court ruling on FX-mortgages TUI (TUI.UK) and easyJet (EZJ.UK) rally on Thomas Cook bankruptcy Activist...
Summary: GBP falling lower once more No tangible developments on the Brexit front FTSE rises close to 2-month high The...
DE30 bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) surges as Societe Generale issues “buy” recommendation Siemens...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains among major currencies this morning Adrian Orr seems to rule out the RBNZ would need to resort to unconventional...
Third release of US GDP report for Q2 Bank of Mexico expected to cut rates today Number of Fed members scheduled to speak throughout...
US equities finished Wednesday’s trading with decent gains after Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think”;...
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has done little to help the plight of the Oil price with an unexpected build keeping the market near its lowest...
A rough transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian equivalent Zelenskiy has been released in recent minutes as the US president seeks to defend...
Summary: Strong sell-off on the crypto market, BTC trades over 15% lower this week USDPLN rallies after bouncing off the support at 3.90 handle US500...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after sizable decline 26700 possible support for US30 Nike surges toward ATH; Nvidia...
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
