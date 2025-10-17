Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?

17 October 2025

Artificial intelligence has gone from being a promise to becoming the driving force behind a new stock market era. The S&P 500 began its current bullish streak on October 12, 2022, shortly before the launch of ChatGPT. Since then, it has gained 85%. Over the past twelve months, the index has risen...

Stock of the Week - Lam Research Corp (16.10.2025)

16 October 2025

In an era where AI presents new technical challenges for chipmakers, Lam Research not only supplies the tools but also helps set the direction of change. Its technological solutions are essential for giants like TSMC, Samsung, and Micron, and the growing investments in advanced lithography and chip packaging...

Cocoa Prices Stabilize Ahead of Processing Data: Has the Negative News Been Priced In?

15 October 2025

Cocoa prices are holding steady at around $5,800 per tonne, showing remarkable resilience for the third consecutive session, especially today, despite the release of exceptionally negative processing data from Malaysia and Brazil, with weak figures also anticipated tomorrow from Europe and across Asia....

