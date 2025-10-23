Macroeconomic update: What is the state of the US economy?
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...
More
Tesla reported record quarterly revenue and significantly higher free cash flow, driven by the highest vehicle deliveries in its history and record energy-storage deployments. Automotive margins remain lower year-on-year due to higher operating costs, tariffs, and sales mix. Nevertheless, the company...
More
While some giants like Rheinmetall and Nvidia continue to dazzle investors, others are facing a true stock market nightmare. We looked at which shares have turned into financial disappointments this year — and which companies have genuinely scared investors across the United States, Europe, China,...
More
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
Summary: Q2 contraction confirmed in UK Minimal negative impact seen on the markets GBPUSD holds above prior support zone A...
DE30 trades sideways in between 12370 pts handle and 61.8% Fibo level Henkel (HEN3.DE) dips after receiving a downgrade at BofAML Siemens...
Preliminary inflation data from euro area countries Second release of the UK GDP report for Q2 WTO expected to issue a ruling on...
Summary: Business confidence data for September comes in below expectations Profit expectations deteriorate to the lowest since 2009 Kiwi dives...
Wall Street finished Friday’s session with declines on the news that the US could consider delisting of Chinese companies from US markets;...
S&P 500 is down by more than 0.2% after release an information that White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China. This move wyold have...
Summary: Oil bounces strongly after falling on sanctions news GBP recovers after talk of BoE rate cuts US stocks set for mixed...
Summary: Durable goods orders beats; Core PCE misses S&P500 trades towards the middle of weekly range Market remains between...
OIL and OIL.WTI prices are taking another nosedive after Reuters reported that the United States offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks....
Oil closes the gap caused by the attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia The local 1:1 structure holds a downward trend After the attack...
Summary: Bitcoin has tumbled 20% so far this week dragging down other altcoins The whole crypto capitalisation has shrunk by $30 billion A new...
There’s been a swift drop in the price of Oil in recent trade after news broke that Saudi Arabia has moved to impose a partial ceasefire in Yemen....
Summary: Renowned BoE Hawk Saunders hints at rate cut Pound set for weekly loss GBPUSD dips below $1.23 to trade near 3-week low It’s...
DE30 tests short-term resistance zone ranging below the 12320 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) no longer expects revenue to grow this year Infineon...
Summary: France presents its 2020 budget with abundant tax cuts The budget has been built on an assumption of only tiny growth deceleration Expansionary...
US durable goods orders data for August expected to show a decline Fed and ECB central bankers to speak throughout the day Revision...
US indices ended yesterday’s trading lower with NASDAQ falling the most 0.6%; the declines are also prevailing in Asia where Japanese NIKKEI...
Summary: US stocks trade lower after respecting resistance zone GDP comes in inline with forecasts EURUSD near lowest level since...
US500 gives back some of the previous gains and EURUSD recovers from the 2019 low of 1,0922 ahead of some key Fed speeches later in the afternoon. The...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator