US indices retest resistance zone; GDP matches forecasts
Summary: US final Q2 GDP meets expectations Inflation measure rise; business investment falls S&P500 retests H4 cloud The...
Market news
IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...
Tesla reported record quarterly revenue and significantly higher free cash flow, driven by the highest vehicle deliveries in its history and record energy-storage deployments. Automotive margins remain lower year-on-year due to higher operating costs, tariffs, and sales mix. Nevertheless, the company...
While some giants like Rheinmetall and Nvidia continue to dazzle investors, others are facing a true stock market nightmare. We looked at which shares have turned into financial disappointments this year — and which companies have genuinely scared investors across the United States, Europe, China,...
EURUSD is trading at the lowest level of 2019 A chance for the pair to move in the direction of 1.0875 handle EURUSD broke to fresh...
WIG20 (W20) may feel pressure from the EU court ruling on FX-mortgages TUI (TUI.UK) and easyJet (EZJ.UK) rally on Thomas Cook bankruptcy Activist...
Summary: GBP falling lower once more No tangible developments on the Brexit front FTSE rises close to 2-month high The...
DE30 bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) surges as Societe Generale issues “buy” recommendation Siemens...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains among major currencies this morning Adrian Orr seems to rule out the RBNZ would need to resort to unconventional...
Third release of US GDP report for Q2 Bank of Mexico expected to cut rates today Number of Fed members scheduled to speak throughout...
US equities finished Wednesday’s trading with decent gains after Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think”;...
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has done little to help the plight of the Oil price with an unexpected build keeping the market near its lowest...
A rough transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian equivalent Zelenskiy has been released in recent minutes as the US president seeks to defend...
Summary: Strong sell-off on the crypto market, BTC trades over 15% lower this week USDPLN rallies after bouncing off the support at 3.90 handle US500...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after sizable decline 26700 possible support for US30 Nike surges toward ATH; Nvidia...
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
Summary: Pound sliding lower ahead of MPs’ return GBPJPY back near prior support Impeachment odds on Trump spike higher There’s...
Oil prices have accelerated their decline after Saudi Aramco informed that it is ahead of schedule in restoring its oil output capacity. Looking at the...
European stocks markets sink following declines on US and Asian stock exchanges Executives of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) charged by German prosecutors Daimler...
US politics to remain in the spotlight Czech National Bank to announce interest rate decision DOE report expected to show a decline in crude stockpiles 12:00...
Summary: RBNZ keeps rates unchanged and underlines there is still scope to ease policy further if necessary Market participants still see another...
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
