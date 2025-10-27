DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure
DE30 bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) surges as Societe Generale issues “buy” recommendation Siemens...
First Weekly Decline Since August Gold is trading lower at the start of this week. Last week marked the first weekly decline since the second week of August. Should this week also end in a loss, it would be the first such instance since June. Furthermore, we have not seen gold fall for more than two...
Tesla continues to experiment with the software of its cars, and the latest update has caught the attention of the American NHTSA, the federal agency responsible for road safety. The reaction in the stock market is lukewarm. Tesla's stock price is down more than two percent today despite a favorable...
IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains among major currencies this morning Adrian Orr seems to rule out the RBNZ would need to resort to unconventional...
Third release of US GDP report for Q2 Bank of Mexico expected to cut rates today Number of Fed members scheduled to speak throughout...
US equities finished Wednesday’s trading with decent gains after Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think”;...
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has done little to help the plight of the Oil price with an unexpected build keeping the market near its lowest...
A rough transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian equivalent Zelenskiy has been released in recent minutes as the US president seeks to defend...
Summary: Strong sell-off on the crypto market, BTC trades over 15% lower this week USDPLN rallies after bouncing off the support at 3.90 handle US500...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after sizable decline 26700 possible support for US30 Nike surges toward ATH; Nvidia...
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
Summary: Pound sliding lower ahead of MPs’ return GBPJPY back near prior support Impeachment odds on Trump spike higher There’s...
Oil prices have accelerated their decline after Saudi Aramco informed that it is ahead of schedule in restoring its oil output capacity. Looking at the...
European stocks markets sink following declines on US and Asian stock exchanges Executives of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) charged by German prosecutors Daimler...
US politics to remain in the spotlight Czech National Bank to announce interest rate decision DOE report expected to show a decline in crude stockpiles 12:00...
Summary: RBNZ keeps rates unchanged and underlines there is still scope to ease policy further if necessary Market participants still see another...
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
Summary: Greenback dips after soft US data UK Supreme Court rules against PM Johnson Trump: “Hopes for allowing China into...
The US dollar has come under pressure in recent trade after the release of two worse than expected data points from the US. The worse news came from the...
Summary: US stocks gain on upbeat tariff news Soybeans boosted but gains relatively small S&P500 remains range-bound back...
Gold Gold prices experienced downward pressure following mixed decision of the Federal Reserve last week ETF increase their holdings of...
