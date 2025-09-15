BREAKING: EURUSD gains after higher Germany CPI data 📌
01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for February: German HICP: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; German...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
01:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for February: German HICP: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; German...
Mexico, Canada and China tariffs, US PCE data and German CPI data in focus Berenberg downgrades Lanxess stock Overall market situation: European...
The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, will take center stage as the most anticipated data release...
The CPI data for individual German states has just been released. The most significant ones, in terms of regional GDP, are North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria,...
Shares of Heico Corp., (HEI.US), aerospace & defense company increased yesterday by almost 14% despite a broader market sell-off, as the company reported...
Gold extends its decline, supported by the strengthening US dollar, which gained momentum after Trump announced a 25% tariff on the European Union, Canada,...
Bitcoin has experienced a sharp downturn, plummeting to $78,363 as of Friday morning trading in London, marking a dramatic 25% decline from its all-time...
France, Economic Data for February French GDP QoQ Final: -0.1% vs -0.1% (forecast) vs -0.1% (previous) French CPI YoY NSA Prelim: 0.8%...
Today's economic releases will be closely watched as markets navigate escalating US-China trade tensions and the global market selloff. With Asian...
07:00 - German Retail Sales for January German Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): 3.5% actual vs 1.7% expected vs 1.8% prior German Retail Sales (YoY) (Jan):...
Asian markets plummeted on Friday with Japan's Nikkei 225 crashing 3.2% to its lowest level since mid-September, while South Korea's KOSPI...
American indices are experiencing a mixed session today. The S&P 500 is trading flat after a weak start, the Dow Jones is up 0.7%, while the...
In spite of being considered an alternative to the blockbuster Nvidia (NVDA.US) stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.US) loses nearly 4%...
EIA Natural Gas Change (billions of cubic feet, BCF) Actual -261B Forecast -271B Previous -196B Source:...
Wall Street mixed after Nvidia’s earnings call US GDP slowdown confirmed in final reading Fed’s preferred inflation gauge revised up Wall...
EURUSD falls 0.6% after another shift in Trump’s tariff policy. The U.S. president just announced on his Truth Social platform that broad 25% tariffs...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q4): actual 2.3% QoQ; forecast 2.3% QoQ; previous 3.1% QoQ; GDP Sales (Q4):...
EURUSD ticks slightly higher following the relase of the minutes from the last ECB policy meeting. The report reiterates previous statements on inflation...
NVIDIA reported record quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion in Q4 FY2025, up 78% year-over-year, continuing its dominance as the AI computing leader...
German DAX drops nearly 1% in the last session of the week, DE40 futures down 0.25% German automotive stocks under pressure amid fears of 25% U.S....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator