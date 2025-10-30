Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

Chipotle: Getting roasted after earnings, double digit decline

30 October 2025

Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....

More

Stock of the week - NXP Semiconductors NV (30.10.2025)

30 October 2025

Technology is developing at a dizzying pace, and an increasing number of cars, factories, and everyday devices are becoming smart. At the heart of this global transformation is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch company whose integrated circuits power modern vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and...

More

Amazon preview: all eyes on AWS and AI strategy 🔎

30 October 2025

Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its Q3 2025 earnings today after the U.S. market close. Investors expect another solid quarter, though there is uncertainty surrounding the pace of cloud growth and the company’s positioning in AI. Consensus forecasts call for $177.8 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.58,...

More

1 October 2019
30 September 2019

Market calendar

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world.

Start trading Get the app Get the app