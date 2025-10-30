Instant View: US ISM dives deeper into contraction
The US economy has been perceived as resistant to global slowdown. The latest ISM does not fit into that narrative though – a drop to 47.8...
Market news
Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....
Technology is developing at a dizzying pace, and an increasing number of cars, factories, and everyday devices are becoming smart. At the heart of this global transformation is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch company whose integrated circuits power modern vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and...
Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its Q3 2025 earnings today after the U.S. market close. Investors expect another solid quarter, though there is uncertainty surrounding the pace of cloud growth and the company’s positioning in AI. Consensus forecasts call for $177.8 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.58,...
Weak global data and RBA interest rate cut are weighing on currencies today leaving the US dollar to bear the brunt of adjustment. Indeed the AUDUSD is...
Oil Crude oil stockpiles sit near the seasonal low, what could exert some selling pressure on oil market Crude price sits below the 5-year...
Summary: US indices consolidate after strong weekly start S&P500 attempting to break out of falling channel Focus on ISM manufacturing...
Silver declined significantly over the past few sessions Broad zigzag correction could be on the cards Precious metals experienced...
Summary: UK Manufacturing PMI: 48.3 vs 47.0 exp. 47.4 prior Rise largely due to one-off Brexit related quirks GBPUSD back in prior...
DE30 eyes a test of the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) presented strategy through 2025 Deutsche...
Summary: RBA delivers another rate cut this year, but strikes more balanced tone Aussie declines on the decision, though its weakness could be...
UK manufacturing PMI expected to remain in contraction territory in September Data from member countries does not bode well for European...
Wall Street ended yesterday’s session with moderate gains; in Asia NIKKEI rises 0.7% and KOSPI is up by 0.4% while Chinese markets are closed...
Summary: Strong moves lower in Gold, Silver & Platinum EURUSD falls to lowest level in over 2 years Navarro quashes latest...
There’s been some strong selling seen in the precious metals space in recent trade with Gold falling below the $1480/oz mark triggering a wave of...
Summary: Navarro dismisses reports US to restrict Chinese companies US indices to begin little changed Apple receives broker...
There’s been some selling seen in the EURUSD in recent trade with the world’s most popular FX pair falling below the 1.09 handle to trade at...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart Overbalance methodology does not hint at trend reversal yet A reversal could...
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
Summary: Q2 contraction confirmed in UK Minimal negative impact seen on the markets GBPUSD holds above prior support zone A...
DE30 trades sideways in between 12370 pts handle and 61.8% Fibo level Henkel (HEN3.DE) dips after receiving a downgrade at BofAML Siemens...
Preliminary inflation data from euro area countries Second release of the UK GDP report for Q2 WTO expected to issue a ruling on...
Summary: Business confidence data for September comes in below expectations Profit expectations deteriorate to the lowest since 2009 Kiwi dives...
