Morning wrap
Wall Street finished Friday’s session with declines on the news that the US could consider delisting of Chinese companies from US markets;...
Market news
Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....
Technology is developing at a dizzying pace, and an increasing number of cars, factories, and everyday devices are becoming smart. At the heart of this global transformation is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch company whose integrated circuits power modern vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and...
Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its Q3 2025 earnings today after the U.S. market close. Investors expect another solid quarter, though there is uncertainty surrounding the pace of cloud growth and the company’s positioning in AI. Consensus forecasts call for $177.8 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.58,...
S&P 500 is down by more than 0.2% after release an information that White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China. This move wyold have...
Summary: Oil bounces strongly after falling on sanctions news GBP recovers after talk of BoE rate cuts US stocks set for mixed...
Summary: Durable goods orders beats; Core PCE misses S&P500 trades towards the middle of weekly range Market remains between...
OIL and OIL.WTI prices are taking another nosedive after Reuters reported that the United States offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks....
Oil closes the gap caused by the attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia The local 1:1 structure holds a downward trend After the attack...
Summary: Bitcoin has tumbled 20% so far this week dragging down other altcoins The whole crypto capitalisation has shrunk by $30 billion A new...
There’s been a swift drop in the price of Oil in recent trade after news broke that Saudi Arabia has moved to impose a partial ceasefire in Yemen....
Summary: Renowned BoE Hawk Saunders hints at rate cut Pound set for weekly loss GBPUSD dips below $1.23 to trade near 3-week low It’s...
DE30 tests short-term resistance zone ranging below the 12320 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) no longer expects revenue to grow this year Infineon...
Summary: France presents its 2020 budget with abundant tax cuts The budget has been built on an assumption of only tiny growth deceleration Expansionary...
US durable goods orders data for August expected to show a decline Fed and ECB central bankers to speak throughout the day Revision...
US indices ended yesterday’s trading lower with NASDAQ falling the most 0.6%; the declines are also prevailing in Asia where Japanese NIKKEI...
Summary: US stocks trade lower after respecting resistance zone GDP comes in inline with forecasts EURUSD near lowest level since...
US500 gives back some of the previous gains and EURUSD recovers from the 2019 low of 1,0922 ahead of some key Fed speeches later in the afternoon. The...
Summary: US final Q2 GDP meets expectations Inflation measure rise; business investment falls S&P500 retests H4 cloud The...
EURUSD is trading at the lowest level of 2019 A chance for the pair to move in the direction of 1.0875 handle EURUSD broke to fresh...
WIG20 (W20) may feel pressure from the EU court ruling on FX-mortgages TUI (TUI.UK) and easyJet (EZJ.UK) rally on Thomas Cook bankruptcy Activist...
Summary: GBP falling lower once more No tangible developments on the Brexit front FTSE rises close to 2-month high The...
DE30 bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) surges as Societe Generale issues “buy” recommendation Siemens...
