Technical alert: USDPLN
USDPLN returns below the 4.00 handle Main trend remains upward Chance for a test of a lower limit of 1:1 structure USDPLN...
Market news
Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....
Technology is developing at a dizzying pace, and an increasing number of cars, factories, and everyday devices are becoming smart. At the heart of this global transformation is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch company whose integrated circuits power modern vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and...
Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its Q3 2025 earnings today after the U.S. market close. Investors expect another solid quarter, though there is uncertainty surrounding the pace of cloud growth and the company’s positioning in AI. Consensus forecasts call for $177.8 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.58,...
DAX (DE30) fails to break above 33-period exponential moving average Germany may help airline of the collapse Thomas Cook Wirecard...
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
Summary: Chinese government offers new waivers to several companies to buy US soybeans without retaliatory tariffs US and Chinese negotiators are...
The Chinese government has offered new waivers to some domestic and private companies to purchase US soybeans (up to 3 million tons) without being...
Summary: European data disappoints weighing on stocks and Euro US indices dragged lower but bounce after their PMIs Precious...
There’s been a clear move higher in the precious metals complex in recent trade with Gold, Silver and Platinum all moving up to their highest levels...
US500 trades close to the session low at the open of the cash market in the US after PMIs from Europe cemented fears of recession in Germany. Having said...
Summary: US stock benchmarks in the red ahead of cash open S&P500 revisits support region around 2978 Amazon has price target...
USDJPY broke the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A short-term correction towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may be on the cards A...
Summary: Last-ditch talks fail to save Thomas Cook Soft European data weighs on Stocks and EUR Saudi Oil repairs could take longer...
PMIs in Europe tumble, spark recession fears US housing market shows strength India slashes corporate tax rate Europe – recession more...
DE30 plummeted after release of PMI data for September Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) completes a deal with BNP Paribas (BNP.FR) Lufthansa...
Summary: Preliminary PMI readings from EMU economies showed a sharp decline The weakness is visible not only in manufacturing, but also in service...
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
Summary: Donald Trump said he was not interested in a partial deal with China A Chinese delegation was told not to visit US cornfields in Montana...
US equities finished Friday’s session lower following the news that China would not visit US cornfields in Montana At the same time,...
Summary: US indices trade close to all-time highs DE30: Covestro shares struggle near resistance GBP set for 3rd consecutive...
News that the New York Fed has announced a series of 14-day repos starting on Tuesday is the latest development in a line of short-term funding issues...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near record highs S&P500 set for 4th green W1 candle in a row CAD falls as retail...
