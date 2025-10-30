Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin breaks out of range trading
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....
More
Technology is developing at a dizzying pace, and an increasing number of cars, factories, and everyday devices are becoming smart. At the heart of this global transformation is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch company whose integrated circuits power modern vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and...
More
Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its Q3 2025 earnings today after the U.S. market close. Investors expect another solid quarter, though there is uncertainty surrounding the pace of cloud growth and the company’s positioning in AI. Consensus forecasts call for $177.8 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.58,...
More
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
Upbeat moods on the European stock markets The French index reached fresh ATH During Friday's session we can observe good moods...
Summary: GBP set for another green week Largest gains seen in GBPAUD and GBPNZD Has sterling gone too far, too fast? It’s...
German government expected to present major climate protection plan today DE30 seesaws within the resistance zone ranging 12420-12450 pts Covestro...
Summary: Headline price growth moved down in August Core inflation measures were mixed Data increases pressure on BoJ to take action next month The...
Polish retail sales growth expected to slow Canadian retail sales seen increasing in July FED and ECB members to speak throughout...
Wall Street finished broadly unchanged on Thursday, while equities in Asia are registering modest rises this morning Oil prices are gaining...
Summary: Indices gain after dipping on the Fed USDBRL soars as Brazil cuts rates BoJ hints at possible action in October Muted...
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
Higher volatility on the CHF market after the SNB decision EURCHF bounces off the key technical support Although SNB's decision...
Summary: BOE keep rates unchanged at 0.75 MPC vote 9-0 in favor of the decision GBP pairs and UK100 little changed The...
Russell 2000 (US2000) fails to break above key resistance zone Major workers strike at General Motors (GM.US) Trade war and break-up...
DE30 attempts to break above the resistance zone ranging above 12420 pts handle E.ON (EOAN.DE) increase stake in Innogy to 90% Deutsche...
The Norwegian krone is climbing after the central bank decided to hike rates by 25 basis points. Nevertheless, the Norges Bank also suggested that rates...
SNB, BoE, Norges Bank and SARB to announce rate decision today UK retail sales growth expected to decelerate Another piece of data...
Summary: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy settings unchanged Some voices to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short-term interest rates Possible...
US equities were broadly unchanged on Wednesday following a 25 bps rate cut delivered by the Federal Reserve; at the same time the US dollar strengthened...
The US Fed cut rates but the market reaction is clearly negative – US dollar gains, gold and silver move lower and stocks go down as well as there...
Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rate by 25 bp to 2.00% from 2.25% in line with market expectations. Additionally dot plot shows that 7...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator