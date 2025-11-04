Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

Arista Networks Q3 Preview — What can we expect?

4 November 2025

Arista Networks is publishing its third-quarter 2025 results after today’s session, and expectations for the report are high. Strong demand for networking solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is driving the company’s dynamic revenue growth....

AMD Q3 Preview — What can we expect?

4 November 2025

Introduction Advanced Micro Devices, known as AMD, is publishing its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 today, which will be released after the market closes. The report will provide investors with key insights into the company’s development, with a particular focus on the rapidly...

Palantir after Earnings: Victim of its own success?

4 November 2025

Palantir released its results after the close of Monday's session. Despite significant increases in most key indicators, the market—after initial gains—quickly devalued the company, which showed a loss of almost 7% after the market closed. Moreover, the reaction to Palantir's results...

