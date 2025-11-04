Thomas Cook collapses; European bourses begin on the back foot
Summary: Last-ditch talks fail to save Thomas Cook Soft European data weighs on Stocks and EUR Saudi Oil repairs could take longer...
Market news
Arista Networks is publishing its third-quarter 2025 results after today’s session, and expectations for the report are high. Strong demand for networking solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is driving the company’s dynamic revenue growth....
Introduction Advanced Micro Devices, known as AMD, is publishing its quarterly report for the third quarter of 2025 today, which will be released after the market closes. The report will provide investors with key insights into the company’s development, with a particular focus on the rapidly...
Palantir released its results after the close of Monday's session. Despite significant increases in most key indicators, the market—after initial gains—quickly devalued the company, which showed a loss of almost 7% after the market closed. Moreover, the reaction to Palantir's results...
PMIs in Europe tumble, spark recession fears US housing market shows strength India slashes corporate tax rate Europe – recession more...
DE30 plummeted after release of PMI data for September Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) completes a deal with BNP Paribas (BNP.FR) Lufthansa...
Summary: Preliminary PMI readings from EMU economies showed a sharp decline The weakness is visible not only in manufacturing, but also in service...
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
Summary: Donald Trump said he was not interested in a partial deal with China A Chinese delegation was told not to visit US cornfields in Montana...
US equities finished Friday’s session lower following the news that China would not visit US cornfields in Montana At the same time,...
Summary: US indices trade close to all-time highs DE30: Covestro shares struggle near resistance GBP set for 3rd consecutive...
News that the New York Fed has announced a series of 14-day repos starting on Tuesday is the latest development in a line of short-term funding issues...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near record highs S&P500 set for 4th green W1 candle in a row CAD falls as retail...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
Upbeat moods on the European stock markets The French index reached fresh ATH During Friday's session we can observe good moods...
Summary: GBP set for another green week Largest gains seen in GBPAUD and GBPNZD Has sterling gone too far, too fast? It’s...
German government expected to present major climate protection plan today DE30 seesaws within the resistance zone ranging 12420-12450 pts Covestro...
Summary: Headline price growth moved down in August Core inflation measures were mixed Data increases pressure on BoJ to take action next month The...
Polish retail sales growth expected to slow Canadian retail sales seen increasing in July FED and ECB members to speak throughout...
Wall Street finished broadly unchanged on Thursday, while equities in Asia are registering modest rises this morning Oil prices are gaining...
Summary: Indices gain after dipping on the Fed USDBRL soars as Brazil cuts rates BoJ hints at possible action in October Muted...
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
