Morning wrap
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
Market news
Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...
US equity markets opened marginally higher today, but sentiment is clearly improving when viewed through the lens of futures contracts. The US500 saw a 3% pullback from its October 30 peak to its low point during the Asian session. However, we are now observing a strong rebound, with S&P 500 futures...
Arista Networks is publishing its third-quarter 2025 results after today’s session, and expectations for the report are high. Strong demand for networking solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is driving the company’s dynamic revenue growth....
Summary: Greenback dips after soft US data UK Supreme Court rules against PM Johnson Trump: “Hopes for allowing China into...
The US dollar has come under pressure in recent trade after the release of two worse than expected data points from the US. The worse news came from the...
Summary: US stocks gain on upbeat tariff news Soybeans boosted but gains relatively small S&P500 remains range-bound back...
Gold Gold prices experienced downward pressure following mixed decision of the Federal Reserve last week ETF increase their holdings of...
The British Supreme Court ruled that a Parliament’s suspension was unlawful. Moreover, it will also decide what to do next underlining that no step...
USDPLN returns below the 4.00 handle Main trend remains upward Chance for a test of a lower limit of 1:1 structure USDPLN...
DAX (DE30) fails to break above 33-period exponential moving average Germany may help airline of the collapse Thomas Cook Wirecard...
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
Summary: Chinese government offers new waivers to several companies to buy US soybeans without retaliatory tariffs US and Chinese negotiators are...
The Chinese government has offered new waivers to some domestic and private companies to purchase US soybeans (up to 3 million tons) without being...
Summary: European data disappoints weighing on stocks and Euro US indices dragged lower but bounce after their PMIs Precious...
There’s been a clear move higher in the precious metals complex in recent trade with Gold, Silver and Platinum all moving up to their highest levels...
US500 trades close to the session low at the open of the cash market in the US after PMIs from Europe cemented fears of recession in Germany. Having said...
Summary: US stock benchmarks in the red ahead of cash open S&P500 revisits support region around 2978 Amazon has price target...
USDJPY broke the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A short-term correction towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may be on the cards A...
Summary: Last-ditch talks fail to save Thomas Cook Soft European data weighs on Stocks and EUR Saudi Oil repairs could take longer...
PMIs in Europe tumble, spark recession fears US housing market shows strength India slashes corporate tax rate Europe – recession more...
DE30 plummeted after release of PMI data for September Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) completes a deal with BNP Paribas (BNP.FR) Lufthansa...
Summary: Preliminary PMI readings from EMU economies showed a sharp decline The weakness is visible not only in manufacturing, but also in service...
