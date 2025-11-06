Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

Venezuela, what would a change in power mean for oil prices?

6 November 2025

Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...

More

US OPEN: Is This the Turning Point After the Correction?

5 November 2025

US equity markets opened marginally higher today, but sentiment is clearly improving when viewed through the lens of futures contracts. The US500 saw a 3% pullback from its October 30 peak to its low point during the Asian session. However, we are now observing a strong rebound, with S&P 500 futures...

More

Arista Networks Q3 Preview — What can we expect?

4 November 2025

Arista Networks is publishing its third-quarter 2025 results after today’s session, and expectations for the report are high. Strong demand for networking solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is driving the company’s dynamic revenue growth....

More

23 September 2019
20 September 2019
19 September 2019

Market calendar

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world.

Start trading Get the app Get the app