Breaking news: Further weaknes of European economies
Summary: Preliminary PMI readings from EMU economies showed a sharp decline The weakness is visible not only in manufacturing, but also in service...
Market news
Black Friday marks more than just one day of promotions — it’s the symbolic beginning of the most lucrative period for global retailers, and especially for e-commerce platforms. While not every brand will see the same sales surge (everything depends on product mix and consumer tastes), one...
The government shutdown currently ongoing in the United States, resulting from a budget bill dispute, has extended and officially become the longest in U.S. history. It has surpassed the previous 35-day shutdown, which also occurred under Donald Trump's administration. The economic, financial, and...
Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
Summary: Donald Trump said he was not interested in a partial deal with China A Chinese delegation was told not to visit US cornfields in Montana...
US equities finished Friday’s session lower following the news that China would not visit US cornfields in Montana At the same time,...
Summary: US indices trade close to all-time highs DE30: Covestro shares struggle near resistance GBP set for 3rd consecutive...
News that the New York Fed has announced a series of 14-day repos starting on Tuesday is the latest development in a line of short-term funding issues...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near record highs S&P500 set for 4th green W1 candle in a row CAD falls as retail...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
Upbeat moods on the European stock markets The French index reached fresh ATH During Friday's session we can observe good moods...
Summary: GBP set for another green week Largest gains seen in GBPAUD and GBPNZD Has sterling gone too far, too fast? It’s...
German government expected to present major climate protection plan today DE30 seesaws within the resistance zone ranging 12420-12450 pts Covestro...
Summary: Headline price growth moved down in August Core inflation measures were mixed Data increases pressure on BoJ to take action next month The...
Polish retail sales growth expected to slow Canadian retail sales seen increasing in July FED and ECB members to speak throughout...
Wall Street finished broadly unchanged on Thursday, while equities in Asia are registering modest rises this morning Oil prices are gaining...
Summary: Indices gain after dipping on the Fed USDBRL soars as Brazil cuts rates BoJ hints at possible action in October Muted...
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
Higher volatility on the CHF market after the SNB decision EURCHF bounces off the key technical support Although SNB's decision...
Summary: BOE keep rates unchanged at 0.75 MPC vote 9-0 in favor of the decision GBP pairs and UK100 little changed The...
Russell 2000 (US2000) fails to break above key resistance zone Major workers strike at General Motors (GM.US) Trade war and break-up...
