Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

Countdown to Black Friday 2025: Which Stocks Could Benefit?

10 November 2025

Black Friday marks more than just one day of promotions — it’s the symbolic beginning of the most lucrative period for global retailers, and especially for e-commerce platforms. While not every brand will see the same sales surge (everything depends on product mix and consumer tastes), one...

More

Since October, over 40 million Americans are food insecure - What does this mean for the market?

10 November 2025

The government shutdown currently ongoing in the United States, resulting from a budget bill dispute, has extended and officially become the longest in U.S. history. It has surpassed the previous 35-day shutdown, which also occurred under Donald Trump's administration. The economic, financial, and...

More

Venezuela, what would a change in power mean for oil prices?

6 November 2025

Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...

More

23 September 2019
20 September 2019
19 September 2019

Market calendar

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world.

Start trading Get the app Get the app