Chart of the day - EURUSD (27.02.2025)
Yesterday, Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on Europe, with the tariffs also expected to cover cars imported from Europe to the United...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
European index futures are trading slightly lower, although in the US, we see a cautious attempt at a rebound. 10-year US Treasury yields rise by...
After yesterday's weaker session in the US, during which the Nasdaq and S&P 500 erased their initial gains following Trump's announcement...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) has released its quarterly earnings for fiscal Q4 2025. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) exceeded expectations; however, the...
S&P 500 is flat, Nasdaq 100 added 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.47% as investors awaited Nvidia's crucial earnings...
According to Bloomberg information, tariffs on Canada and Mexico will take effect on April 2nd. Previously, the White House had signaled that the changes...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -2.332M (forecast 2.4M; previous 4.633M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 0.369M (forecast -1.4M; previous -0.151M) EIA...
New home sales (January): Value: 657k Forecasts: 680k Previous: 698k New home sales - m/m (December): Value: -10.5% Forecasts:...
US indices showing mixed performance with MEXComp (-0.60%) and BRAComp (-0.56%) declining while US2000 (+0.24%) and US100 (+0.25%) post modest gains...
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) released its 10-K report yesterday, resolving one of the biggest risks weighing on the company since late October. At that...
Wednesday’s session in European markets brings back euphoria regarding local stock companies. The DE40 contract, which represents the German DAX...
As NVIDIA prepares to release its fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, investors are bracing for what could be the...
The DAX gains on the wave of rising stocks in Europe. Shares of the reinsurance giant Munich Re (MUV2.DE) hit new historic highs after the 2024 results. Shares...
The shares of General Motors (GM.US) are gained before the opening of the session at Wall Street nearly 4.5% after the company's management board approved...
The CHN.cash contract, which tracks the benchmark of the largest Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, the HSCEI (Hang Seng China Enterprises Index),...
European markets are opening higher today, fuelled by positive comments regarding Ukraine’s resource agreement with the US and a strong performance...
Gfk consumer sentiments from Germany (February): -24,6 vs -21,6 exp. after 22,4 previously Data from the German Gfk, which refers to the results of...
Indices on Wall Street slightly rise after yesterday sell-off; US100 is up 0,4%, US500 rises 0,2% and VIX drops by 0,6%. Today the most important event...
The European session was mostly positive, despite a weak opening on Wall Street. The British FTSE closed the session slightly higher, the German DAX...
According to the Financial Times, Kyiv and Washington have reached an agreement on a minerals deal that Ukrainian officials believe will strengthen ties...
