Economic calendar: UK Supreme Court ruling in the spotlight
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
Alphabet Inc., commonly known as Google, has once again found itself in the crosshairs of European regulators. The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation against Alphabet, suspected of violating the so-called "Digital Market Act." The company is accused...
CVS Health Corporation is a company that has been part of the daily lives of millions of Americans for years. Its pharmacies are present in almost every city, while its health insurance and medical services allow it to operate on multiple fronts simultaneously. Although often considered a defensive company,...
Infineon Technologies is one of the local leaders in the semiconductor market. The German company is one of the few entities of this size in Europe. The company's product portfolio is highly diversified, which works to its advantage in an increasingly uncertain market. According to the report...
Summary: Chinese government offers new waivers to several companies to buy US soybeans without retaliatory tariffs US and Chinese negotiators are...
The Chinese government has offered new waivers to some domestic and private companies to purchase US soybeans (up to 3 million tons) without being...
Summary: European data disappoints weighing on stocks and Euro US indices dragged lower but bounce after their PMIs Precious...
There’s been a clear move higher in the precious metals complex in recent trade with Gold, Silver and Platinum all moving up to their highest levels...
US500 trades close to the session low at the open of the cash market in the US after PMIs from Europe cemented fears of recession in Germany. Having said...
Summary: US stock benchmarks in the red ahead of cash open S&P500 revisits support region around 2978 Amazon has price target...
USDJPY broke the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A short-term correction towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may be on the cards A...
Summary: Last-ditch talks fail to save Thomas Cook Soft European data weighs on Stocks and EUR Saudi Oil repairs could take longer...
PMIs in Europe tumble, spark recession fears US housing market shows strength India slashes corporate tax rate Europe – recession more...
DE30 plummeted after release of PMI data for September Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) completes a deal with BNP Paribas (BNP.FR) Lufthansa...
Summary: Preliminary PMI readings from EMU economies showed a sharp decline The weakness is visible not only in manufacturing, but also in service...
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
Summary: Donald Trump said he was not interested in a partial deal with China A Chinese delegation was told not to visit US cornfields in Montana...
US equities finished Friday’s session lower following the news that China would not visit US cornfields in Montana At the same time,...
Summary: US indices trade close to all-time highs DE30: Covestro shares struggle near resistance GBP set for 3rd consecutive...
News that the New York Fed has announced a series of 14-day repos starting on Tuesday is the latest development in a line of short-term funding issues...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near record highs S&P500 set for 4th green W1 candle in a row CAD falls as retail...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
Upbeat moods on the European stock markets The French index reached fresh ATH During Friday's session we can observe good moods...
