Market Alert: Fed decision - 4 key issues to watch
The US Fed will announce its decision today at 7pm BST (8pm CEST) that will be followed by a post-meeting conference 30 minutes later. As the second rate...
Market news
Alphabet Inc., commonly known as Google, has once again found itself in the crosshairs of European regulators. The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation against Alphabet, suspected of violating the so-called "Digital Market Act." The company is accused...
CVS Health Corporation is a company that has been part of the daily lives of millions of Americans for years. Its pharmacies are present in almost every city, while its health insurance and medical services allow it to operate on multiple fronts simultaneously. Although often considered a defensive company,...
Infineon Technologies is one of the local leaders in the semiconductor market. The German company is one of the few entities of this size in Europe. The company's product portfolio is highly diversified, which works to its advantage in an increasingly uncertain market. According to the report...
Gargantuan volatility on the oil market S&P500 index eyes painting fresh ATH GBPUSD broke above another resistance, 1.2700 handle...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +2.1% prior Core reading falls to lowest level since Nov 2016 GBPUSD dips back below...
DE30 bounces off the 33-period moving average on H4 interval Wirecard (WDI.DE) jumps higher on strategic partnership with SoftBank Deutsche...
FOMC to announce interest rate decision in the evening Markets expect a deceleration in the UK price growth Canadian inflation...
Summary: Japan’s overall exports for August tumbled 8.2% YoY while imports also suffered a meaningful decrease Shipments to China suffered...
Summary: US equity markets finished yesterday’s trading with some gains as NASDAQ rose 0.4%, SP500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones ticked up 0.1% On...
Summary: Oil swoons on reports Saudi output back online in 2-3 weeks Indices recover from early weakness Kraft Heinz falls on...
There's been some sharp selling seen in the energy complex with both Oil and Oil.WTI tumbling in recent trade. Two supporting stories have hit the...
Oil Drone attack on Saudi refineries caused the biggest oil shock in history Abqaiq is the biggest oil refining facility in the world,...
USDZAR is one of the biggest movers this Tuesday supported both by surging oil prices and USD demand. A spike in short term US dollar market interest rates...
Summary: US indices trading lower ahead of cash session Dax falls to lowest level of the week 3G Capital sell sizable Kraft Heinz...
Rally on the gold market slows Price broke below the Overbalance structure Head and shoulders pattern can be spotted on the H4 interval The...
Summary: GBP mixed with Brexit still in focus UK Supreme Court to rule on legality of prorogation Oil remains support as Trump...
DE30 breaks below lower limit of yesterday’s trading range Zalando (ZAL.DE) sinks after being placed lower by a major shareholders Lufthansa...
Riksbank to release minutes in the morning Improvement seen in the German survey data Range of ECB members scheduled to speak 8:30 am...
Summary: The account of the latest RBA meeting shows the central bank sees employment growth slowing down The document also suggests that the upward...
Saudi Aramco informed that it would take weeks or even months before the majority of output was restored at the Abqaiq crude processing plant; oil...
Summary: Oil experiences largest jump in % terms since 1990 Attack on Saudi wipes out around 50% of the Kingdom's production Large...
Summary: US indices gapped lower on the open Attack in Saudi causes risk-off moves Shares of Oil companies called to rise as crude...
