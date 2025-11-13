Read more
Market news

Google's European troubles

13 November 2025

Alphabet Inc., commonly known as Google, has once again found itself in the crosshairs of European regulators. The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation against Alphabet, suspected of violating the so-called "Digital Market Act." The company is accused...

Stock of the week - CVS Health Corp (13.11.2025)

13 November 2025

CVS Health Corporation is a company that has been part of the daily lives of millions of Americans for years. Its pharmacies are present in almost every city, while its health insurance and medical services allow it to operate on multiple fronts simultaneously. Although often considered a defensive company,...

Infineon after Earnings: Massive growth on massive promises

12 November 2025

Infineon Technologies is one of the local leaders in the semiconductor market. The German company is one of the few entities of this size in Europe. The company's product portfolio is highly diversified, which works to its advantage in an increasingly uncertain market. According to the report...

