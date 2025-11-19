Indices in the red ahead of US open; Kraft Heinz to fall
Summary: US indices trading lower ahead of cash session Dax falls to lowest level of the week 3G Capital sell sizable Kraft Heinz...
20:00 - FOMC Minutes from 28th of October meeting Key Information: "Many" committee members consider a December rate cut as not recommended, while only "several" members are open to a December cut. "Most" members see further easing of policy over time, but "not...
One of the nuclear power plant operators in the USA, Constellation Energy, has received approval and funding amounting to one billion dollars to reactivate one of the closed nuclear power plants. Following this news, the company's valuation has increased by over 5%. Americans are increasingly...
Cryptocurrencies started Monday’s session with declines, and during the night Bitcoin briefly fell toward $92,500, erasing its year-to-date gains; Ethereum dropped back below $3,000. The sell-off was partially reversed as sentiment improved in U.S. futures trading, and the Asian session did not...
Rally on the gold market slows Price broke below the Overbalance structure Head and shoulders pattern can be spotted on the H4 interval The...
Summary: GBP mixed with Brexit still in focus UK Supreme Court to rule on legality of prorogation Oil remains support as Trump...
DE30 breaks below lower limit of yesterday’s trading range Zalando (ZAL.DE) sinks after being placed lower by a major shareholders Lufthansa...
Riksbank to release minutes in the morning Improvement seen in the German survey data Range of ECB members scheduled to speak 8:30 am...
Summary: The account of the latest RBA meeting shows the central bank sees employment growth slowing down The document also suggests that the upward...
Saudi Aramco informed that it would take weeks or even months before the majority of output was restored at the Abqaiq crude processing plant; oil...
Summary: Oil experiences largest jump in % terms since 1990 Attack on Saudi wipes out around 50% of the Kingdom's production Large...
Summary: US indices gapped lower on the open Attack in Saudi causes risk-off moves Shares of Oil companies called to rise as crude...
The price of oil is getting higher on news that there is a little chance of rapid recovery of oil production in Saudi Arabia. The person associated with...
Price bounces off the key resistance zone Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart EURUSD launched a new week with a downward...
Summary: Oil prices experience largest jump in % terms in nearly 3 decades Gains pared as Saudi and US state willingness to offset shock Length...
Main European stock market indices started the week lower DE30 tries to cover downward price gap Lufthansa (LHA.DE) sinks on oil...
- Light calendar at the beginning of a new week - UK PM Johnson to meet with EC head Juncker - Empire manufacturing index to be released in the early...
Summary: Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facility was attacked over the weekend It has caused gargantuan disruptions to global crude supply The...
Brent oil surges more than 10% while WTI oil is up almost 9% this morning following a strike on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facility over the...
Summary: Wall St. looks to end good week at record high UK stocks and GBP on track for another weekly gain DE30: Stocks grind...
Summary: S&P500 comes within 5 points of record peak Solid US retail sales; Uni Mich beats forecasts Apple shares decline...
US Core inflation picks up UK labour market backs up GBP China trade remains sluggish US – is growing inflation a sign of economic strength? A...
Summary: European equities have kicked off the day with modest rises ECB delivers a substantial easing package but it could be spoilt by a contentious...
