UK stocks and GBP on track for another weekly gain
Summary: More gains for UK100 and GBP Did Draghi cause the reversal after ECB? Double bottom forming in EURUSD Compared...
Market news
20:00 - FOMC Minutes from 28th of October meeting Key Information: "Many" committee members consider a December rate cut as not recommended, while only "several" members are open to a December cut. "Most" members see further easing of policy over time, but "not...
One of the nuclear power plant operators in the USA, Constellation Energy, has received approval and funding amounting to one billion dollars to reactivate one of the closed nuclear power plants. Following this news, the company's valuation has increased by over 5%. Americans are increasingly...
Cryptocurrencies started Monday’s session with declines, and during the night Bitcoin briefly fell toward $92,500, erasing its year-to-date gains; Ethereum dropped back below $3,000. The sell-off was partially reversed as sentiment improved in U.S. futures trading, and the Asian session did not...
Summary: US retails sales reading is expected to be the most important one on Friday Preliminary UoM reading on consumer confidence Some readings...
Summary: Trump administration officials have discussed offering to China an interim trade agreement which would even roll some tariffs back Equities...
Summary: ECB announce 10 bps depo cut and restart QE Initial dovish moves pare during press conference US markets sensitive to...
Summary: Stocks volatile and headline-driven US indices rally on trade breakthrough and ECB stimulus S&P500 within 0.5% of...
- Apple (AAPL.US) held annual product event on Tuesday - New iPhones to come with a lower price tag - Lack of 5G compatibility can be seen as a setback -...
Summary: Euro continues sliding as Draghi speaks during his press conference Draghi stresses downside risks ahead, ECB cuts macro forecasts Details...
The euro is jumping up and down after the ECB cut its deposit euro by 10bps, as expected. Other rates were left unchanged. At the same time, the ECB will...
Summary: Oil drops on reports of softer US stance on Iran Markets await key ECB decision Will Draghi deliver in penultimate policy...
Summary: European equities start higher on Thursday Showdown has just arrived, the ECB has to beat market expectations to avoid tightening of financial...
Summary: ECB is widely expected to roll out a set of measures to address slowing growth and stubbornly low price growth Turkish central bank is...
Summary: At the request of the Chinese Vice Premier, Donald Trump has decided to postpone an increase of tariffs, which were initially scheduled...
Summary: Oil lower despite inventory drawdown (-6.9M) US2000 extends higher FTSE attempts to catch peers Crypto newsletter ECB...
Summary: US2000 breaks above resistance at 1534 Small cap index has been lagging large caps US PPI beats forecasts While...
Summary: The Facebook’s project called Libra attempts to get a Swiss payment system license Gemini starts its custody service supporting...
The ECB decision this Thursday is one of the most anticipated market event this year. The Bank has to respond to slowing economy and market expectations...
Summary: UK100 gains almost 1% Price back near key resistance Boris to consider NI only backstop? The FTSE 100...
Summary: European equities have started the day with noticeable gains after optimistic revelations from the trade front DE30 keeps surging as a...
Summary: US PPI to shed more light on a CPI release later this week DoE to report a weekly change in US crude inventories Poland’s central...
Summary: China is going to ease negative trade war effects, according to Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin China does not list corn, soybeans...
