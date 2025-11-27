Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Market news

CD Projekt quarterly earnings - "Beat" across the board📱

27 November 2025

In the third quarter of 2025, CD Projekt (CDR.PL) presented results that clearly confirm the thesis of Cyberpunk's "second life". The company not only beat market consensus on every key level (revenue, EBIT, net profit), but also demonstrated its ability to generate strong cash flow at...

SILVER on the rise📈 Metal gains nearly 2.5% 💡

26 November 2025

The silver market has been on the brink of a temporary structural problem, as Chinese metal reserves have fallen to their lowest level in a decade, while silver exports from China to London reached a record 660 tonnes in October, further exacerbating an already tense market. Stocks on the Shanghai Futures...

How will another German pivot end?

26 November 2025

The German economy is trapped in a phase of economic slowdown resulting from a series of structural problems. High energy costs combined with increasing government spending and low economic growth limit the government's maneuverability and investor optimism. Europe's economic giant is struggling...

