Nvidia shares slide 2% after earnings report📉Data center sales slightly below expectations
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares fell nearly 2.4% in after-hours trading on Wall Street following quarterly results that slightly missed market expectations in...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares fell nearly 2.4% in after-hours trading on Wall Street following quarterly results that slightly missed market expectations in...
Before NVIDIA’s earnings release, S&P 500 futures are rising slightly by about 0.1%. NVIDIA, as a key market player, is trading near historical...
S&P 500 futures are up approximately 0.1% ahead of the financial results from Nvidia, a pivotal company for the entire US stock market. Although the...
Today, after the market closes, Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its financial results. After dynamic gains in recent months, the company’s shares remain...
The Californian tech giant has experienced several very challenging years and significant price fluctuations. The company's situation is so dire that...
Key Data: Oil inventories: -2.4 mb (forecast: - 2mb; prior: -6.0mb) Gasoline: -1.2 mb (forecast: -1.6 mb; prior: -2.7mb) Distillates: -1.786mb...
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.US) delivered a strong third quarter, comfortably beating analyst expectations and posting record earnings across all of its major...
Wednesday trading on U.S. indices began with declines. Futures contracts on the US100 (Nasdaq-100) and US500 (S&P 500) are modestly down, as investors...
Porsche AG (P911.DE) has begun the search for a new CEO to replace Oliver Blume, responding to growing pressure from investors demanding that he end his...
Gains in China, fueled by optimism around the technology sector and easing trade tensions with the US, are losing momentum amid profit-taking. The HK.cash...
European indices continue yesterday's sell-off amid concerns about French politics and budget. DE40 loses 0.4%, ITA40 falls by 0.6%. EU50 and UK100...
German GfK Consumer Sentiment Actual -23.6 (Forecast -21.5, Previous -21.5) - fears related to the weakening labour market dragged down the reading Swiss...
The US dollar continues its rebound, with the EURUSD pair breaking below the lows of the last two weeks. The US yield curve has steepened significantly,...
Over the past two weeks, Bitcoin has undergone a notable correction of more than 10%, while Ethereum has been moving higher. Bitcoin is currently trading...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar is relatively light and does not feature any major events, except for the EIA report on weekly crude oil inventories. However,...
Tech stocks in Asia advanced after yesterday positive session on Wall Street ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, as investors awaited the...
European indices declined today, weighed down in part by the political crisis in France. Concerns over the formation of a new government and ongoing budget...
Cocoa futures reached a two-month high, driven by supply concerns amid dry and cool weather conditions in East Africa. A correction followed after a new...
Today Donald Trump commented that the oil prices will fall below $60 per barell 'at some time', however the oil market is under the selling...
Sentiments on Wall Street are mixed at the beginning of the session on Tuesday; US2000 gains 0.5% US durable goods, Conference Board Consumer Index...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator