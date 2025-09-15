Gold dips 1.5% 🚨
Gold is down more than 1.5% today, largely due to profit-taking after the strong gains seen in recent weeks. At the same time, US bonds are gaining value,...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
US Treasury Secretary Bessen commented today to the US economy and tariffs. Here is the breakdown. Also, Mexico president Sheinbaum commented that the...
US CB Consumer Confidence Feb: 98.3 (est 102.5; prev R 105.3) - Present Situation: 136.5 (prev R 139.9) - Expectations: 72.9 (prev R 82.2) Average...
Tech stocks weigh down Wall Street session Chegg stocks down 22% Key news from the weight loss drug sector US markets are opening Tuesday's...
WTI Texas crude oil futures (OIL.WTI) are down nearly 1% today, testing the $70 per barrel level. One of the main factors driving the sell-off is growing...
Corn futures (CORN) on CBOT decline nearly 1% today, extending speculative sell-off after recent contract rollover. The decline comes after months...
Oil: The United States is imposing new sanctions on Iran aimed at reducing the country's oil exports. The U.S. is sanctioning 30 brokers, ship...
European stock markets showing strong positive momentum today with 10 of 11 major indices in the green, led by ITA40 (+0.55%) and SUI20 (+0.53%),...
Gold continued its remarkable ascent this week, briefly touching an all-time high of $2,956.19 per ounce before pulling back slightly to trade at $2,937.65....
Bitcoin falls another 3.15% to $88,400, extending losses from late yesterday. The declines occur without a clear catalyst, likely resulting from multiple...
07:00 GMT German GDP Final QoQ: actual -0.2% QoQ; -0.2% expected vs -0.3% prior YoY: actual -0.2% YoY; -0.2% expected vs 0.1% prior EURUSD...
Today's economic releases will be closely watched as markets navigate escalating US-China tech tensions and President Trump's tariff threats. With...
Asian markets broadly declined on Tuesday with tech shares leading losses ahead of Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei...
US indices showed mixed performance with the S&P 500 rising 0.1%, Nasdaq 100 falling 0.4%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average adding 0.4% as investors...
Apple Inc. (AAPL.US) announced today an ambitious $500 billion investment plan, entirely based in the United States. It is no secret that Apple’s...
Starbucks shares rose 1.66% after the company announced plans to eliminate 1,100 corporate support roles and several hundred unfilled positions globally...
The weak sentiment from last week continues into the new one. U.S. indices open lower after already experiencing significant declines in Friday's session....
Automotive, banking and defense are the best-performing sectors of today's session German DAX on the cash market is already adding nearly 0.84%....
This week, we are looking forward to the culmination of the Big Tech earnings season with Nvidia's (NVDA.US) financial report, scheduled for Wednesday...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for January: CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4% YoY; CPI:...
