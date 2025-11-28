Read more
Market news

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (28.11.2025)

28 November 2025

We are about to begin the last month of trading on international financial markets in 2025. This week, investors will be focusing primarily on the latest key data from the US ahead of the Fed meeting, further talks on the Ukraine-Russia peace plan, and comments from Ueda of the BoJ, which will determine...

Macro Focus: A Fiscal Turning Point in the United Kingdom?

27 November 2025

UK markets had been eagerly anticipating it: yesterday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presented her budget for the coming year. This budget, seen as a potential year-end catalyst, was in the spotlight, with investors hanging on every decision from the Chancellor. Following the announcement,...

CD Projekt quarterly earnings - "Beat" across the board📱

27 November 2025

In the third quarter of 2025, CD Projekt (CDR.PL) presented results that clearly confirm the thesis of Cyberpunk's "second life". The company not only beat market consensus on every key level (revenue, EBIT, net profit), but also demonstrated its ability to generate strong cash flow at...

