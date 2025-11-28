Oil spikes sharply higher on major supply disruption; Mild risk-off moves seen in other markets
Summary: Oil experiences largest jump in % terms since 1990 Attack on Saudi wipes out around 50% of the Kingdom's production Large...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
We are about to begin the last month of trading on international financial markets in 2025. This week, investors will be focusing primarily on the latest key data from the US ahead of the Fed meeting, further talks on the Ukraine-Russia peace plan, and comments from Ueda of the BoJ, which will determine...
More
UK markets had been eagerly anticipating it: yesterday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presented her budget for the coming year. This budget, seen as a potential year-end catalyst, was in the spotlight, with investors hanging on every decision from the Chancellor. Following the announcement,...
More
In the third quarter of 2025, CD Projekt (CDR.PL) presented results that clearly confirm the thesis of Cyberpunk's "second life". The company not only beat market consensus on every key level (revenue, EBIT, net profit), but also demonstrated its ability to generate strong cash flow at...
More
Summary: Oil experiences largest jump in % terms since 1990 Attack on Saudi wipes out around 50% of the Kingdom's production Large...
Summary: US indices gapped lower on the open Attack in Saudi causes risk-off moves Shares of Oil companies called to rise as crude...
The price of oil is getting higher on news that there is a little chance of rapid recovery of oil production in Saudi Arabia. The person associated with...
Price bounces off the key resistance zone Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart EURUSD launched a new week with a downward...
Summary: Oil prices experience largest jump in % terms in nearly 3 decades Gains pared as Saudi and US state willingness to offset shock Length...
Main European stock market indices started the week lower DE30 tries to cover downward price gap Lufthansa (LHA.DE) sinks on oil...
- Light calendar at the beginning of a new week - UK PM Johnson to meet with EC head Juncker - Empire manufacturing index to be released in the early...
Summary: Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facility was attacked over the weekend It has caused gargantuan disruptions to global crude supply The...
Brent oil surges more than 10% while WTI oil is up almost 9% this morning following a strike on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facility over the...
Summary: Wall St. looks to end good week at record high UK stocks and GBP on track for another weekly gain DE30: Stocks grind...
Summary: S&P500 comes within 5 points of record peak Solid US retail sales; Uni Mich beats forecasts Apple shares decline...
US Core inflation picks up UK labour market backs up GBP China trade remains sluggish US – is growing inflation a sign of economic strength? A...
Summary: European equities have kicked off the day with modest rises ECB delivers a substantial easing package but it could be spoilt by a contentious...
Summary: More gains for UK100 and GBP Did Draghi cause the reversal after ECB? Double bottom forming in EURUSD Compared...
Summary: US retails sales reading is expected to be the most important one on Friday Preliminary UoM reading on consumer confidence Some readings...
Summary: Trump administration officials have discussed offering to China an interim trade agreement which would even roll some tariffs back Equities...
Summary: ECB announce 10 bps depo cut and restart QE Initial dovish moves pare during press conference US markets sensitive to...
Summary: Stocks volatile and headline-driven US indices rally on trade breakthrough and ECB stimulus S&P500 within 0.5% of...
- Apple (AAPL.US) held annual product event on Tuesday - New iPhones to come with a lower price tag - Lack of 5G compatibility can be seen as a setback -...
Summary: Euro continues sliding as Draghi speaks during his press conference Draghi stresses downside risks ahead, ECB cuts macro forecasts Details...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator