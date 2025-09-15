Chart of the day: EURUSD (24.02.2025)
The lack of surprises in the German Bundestag elections allowed the EURUSD to breathe a sigh of relief. The currency pair briefly rose above 1.05, but...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
09:00 AM GMT, Germany - German Business Expectations for February: actual 85.4; forecast 85.2; previous 84.2; 09:00 AM GMT, Germany - German...
The Bundestag elections on Sunday brought a clear result: the new German Chancellor will be Friedrich Merz, and the election itself is won by the so-called...
Monday's economic calendar remains relatively light compared to the numerous inflation, GDP, and sentiment indicators scheduled for later this week. The...
Futures on U.S. indices indicate gains of around 0.1-0.2% at today's opening. Wall Street ended last week with a significant correction (S&P...
Wall Street closes the week with a correction after a negative surprise in PMI data. The S&P 500 (-1.15%), Nasdaq (-1.65%), DJIA (-1.63%),...
Currently, the main topic is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the deteriorating political relations with Europe. Amid geopolitical developments, the upcoming...
The crypto market is witnessing a wipeout of strong gains from the first part of the day, returning to a downtrend. The situation is extraordinary, and...
On the last trading day of the week, we are witnessing a sell-off in the stock market. The major U.S. stock indices are recording declines today following...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for February: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 65.7;...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for February: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 50.4; previous 52.7; S&P Global...
The SEC has agreed to withdraw the lawsuit against Coinbase, along with allegations of operating an illegal trading platform. Coinbase gains...
08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for February: HCOB France Manufacturing PMI: actual 45.5; forecast 45.3; previous 45.0; HCOB France Composite...
European equities trend mostly higher, with FRA40 (+0.54%) and W20 (+0.38%) leading gains, while SUI20 (-0.14%) and SPA35 (-0.08%) lag; VSTOXX flat...
The Hang Seng Index surged dramatically today, posting its largest single-day gain in recent months as Chinese technology stocks led a broad-based rally....
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for January: Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan): Actual: 1.0% vs +0.4% expected vs -0.3% prior Retail...
Key releases today will provide insights into economic activity across major economies, with preliminary February PMI data, Canadian and UK retail sales,...
Asian markets traded mixed with a cautious tone as U.S. trade tariff concerns and high interest rates weighed on sentiment. The Hang Seng surged...
S&P 500 fell 0.7%, retreating from its record high as retail and technology stocks led the decline. The index had previously achieved its third...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 4.63M (forecast 3.200M; previous 4.070M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -0.151M (forecast 0.700M; previous -3.035M) EIA...
