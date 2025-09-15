Walmart Stock Drops on Conservative Outlook 📉
Walmart shares fell over 6% after the retail giant issued lower-than-expected profit guidance for fiscal year 2026, despite posting better-than-expected...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet) Actual -196B Forecast -193B Previous -100B
Walmart shares tumble 6% after disappointing 2026 guidance despite strong e-commerce growth, dragging down retail sector sentiment Shake Shack...
Constellation Brands (STZ.US) stock gained 6.5% following Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's disclosure of a $1.24 billion stake, despite ongoing...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for February: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 215.25K; previous 216.25K; Initial Jobless...
Europe recovers from yesterday’s selloff U.S. military spending cut weighs on defense stocks Renault beats estimates amid sector-wide...
Investors' attention at the beginning of Thursday's stock market session is focused on the Japanese yen. The Japanese currency is gaining significantly...
Futures contracts indicate a higher opening of today's session in Europe Data on gas and oil inventories in the US; Philly FED data, as well as...
Germany January PPI -0.1% vs +0.6% m/m expected. In y/y terms 0.5% (1.2% expected,0.8% previous). Soft data for the euro, which indicates that the manufacturing...
Investors' attention at the beginning of Thursday's trading session is on the Japanese yen. Japan's currency is strongly gaining in value...
Investors on Wall Street are trading with noticeable restraint, unmoved by the release of the FOMC minutes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted marginal...
Fed Minutes (January 2025) Fed can maintain policy at restrictive level if economy strong Several participants suggest halting or slowing balance...
Apple (AAPL.US) has just unveiled the new iPhone 16e, which, after three years, replaces the iPhone SE in the company’s lineup. The new "budget"...
Hims & Hers Health saw a 24% stock surge today following its strategic acquisition of Trybe Labs, a company specializing in at-home lab testing solutions....
The USDCNH halted its latest series of gains following a report published in The New York Times (NYT) that Donald Trump plans a broader deal with China. Citing...
Wall Street under slight downward pressure at the start of the session Investors await FOMC minutes release Markets in the U.S. opened...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for January: Total: actual 1.366M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.515M; MoM Change:...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) reported results that exceeded expectations, delivering the highest revenue growth in five quarters. Additionally, the company...
Nikola CorporatNikola Corp. (NKLA.US) has filed for bankruptcy, topping off a long slide for the erstwhile electric vehicle industry darling, which has...
European equities show mixed performance, with W20 (+0.41%) and ITA40 (+0.33%) leading gains, while SUI20 (-0.43%) and VSTOXX (-0.29%) indicate cautious...
