Chart of the Day - NZDUSD (19.02.2025)
The New Zealand Dollar initially weakened before staging a recovery against the USD today, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered its third...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
The New Zealand Dollar initially weakened before staging a recovery against the USD today, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered its third...
All eyes will be on the FOMC meeting minutes for insights into the Fed's thinking on rates and inflation amid escalating trade tensions. Markets will...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data: CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast -0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI: actual 3.0% YoY; forecast...
Asian markets traded mixed as Trump's latest tariff threats weighed on sentiment, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling...
Sentiment after the long weekend on Wall Street is clearly mixed. The S&P500 is trading flat – most of the companies in the index are recording...
WTI crude oil monthly futures are rising by 1.3% today in response to a potential postponement of the planned production increase (by 120,000 barrels per...
Intel shares jumped over 9.5% following reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Broadcom are considering separate deals that could...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) will report its 4Q earnings after today's session. The company has remained in a stable and strong upward trend since the...
US indices trade cautiously lower (US2000 -0.07%, US500 -0.09%) while European markets diverge, with indices like SPA35 (+0.67%) and W20 (+2.19%)...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Inflation Data for January: Trimmed CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.5% YoY; CPI: actual 0.1%...
NATGAS Natural gas-based contracts have had a successful mid-February. Lower temperatures lifted NATGAS above its 50-day EMA, but now favorable...
European stocks lose today as investors started profit-taking strategies; DE40 loses 0,6% BASF shares are down nearly 2% following a downgrade...
German ZEW Economic Sentiment: 26 (Forecast 20, Previous 10.3) Current conditions: -88,5 vs -89,4 exp. and 90,4 previously EURUSD gains after...
European stock market sentiments lags vs Asian and US futures US dollar slightly gains; USDCAD in focus ahead of Canadian CPI data Investors...
Global stock markets continue their bullish run, reaching new record highs. In this analysis, we take a closer look at the U.S. earnings season using FactSet...
UK Unemployment Change (January 2025): 22k (Forecast 10K, Previous 0.7k) UK Employment Change 3M/3M: 107k (Forecast 48k, Previous 35k) UK Unemployment...
Futures on U.S. indices are trading slightly higher, except for the US30 and US2000, which are posting minor losses. Key macroeconomic reports today...
Stock markets in Europe have had a strong start to the week. Not only are the most major indices on the continent trading near their historical highs,...
Despite positive sentiment in global markets and a strong stock market session in Europe, cryptocurrencies are still struggling to maintain momentum in...
The Japanese yen is starting the new trading week with significant gains. The reason behind the JPY euphoria today is the better-than-expected GDP data,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator