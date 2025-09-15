Rheinmetall shares pop 8% setting new ATH 📈European defense sector surges on budget spending shift
European defense stocks are leading today’s gains across the continent, with Germany’s Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) taking the top spot, surging 8%...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Natural gas-based futures are losing nearly 2.5% today after new weather forecasts pointed to warming temperatures in the US. Higher temperatures may reduce...
The chaotic trade policy of Trump’s new administration, speculations surrounding U.S. tariffs as primarily a negotiating tool, and the still weak...
From the perspective of U.S. companies, we are now halfway through the earnings season. So far, the overall picture of this season appears weaker compared...
Since the beginning of the year, the Japanese yen has appreciated 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. The dollar’s weakening following Donald Trump’s...
European equities trade mostly higher, with AUT20 (+1.08%) and ITA40 (+0.94%) leading gains, while VSTOXX (-0.58%) indicates improving risk sentiment Rheinmetall...
Monday’s economic calendar remains light. After key data from Japan, market volatility may be driven by the diplomatic exchanges between the EU and...
The U.S. stock market will remain closed today due to a public holiday (Presidents' Day). On Friday, the technology sector boosted gains...
European indices are mostly ending the session in the red. The DAX is down 0.4%, the FTSE 100 loses over 0.3%, the SMI drops 0.8%, and the STOXX Europe...
Gold (GOLD) is experiencing a 1.5% decline today, driven by profit-taking pressure and a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields. Additionally, anticipated peace...
The American market has accustomed investors over recent quarters not only to dynamic growth but also to consistently surpassing consensus expectations....
Natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rising nearly 3% today, as weather forecasts suggest that next week, an arctic air mass from Canada will bring significant...
Wheat futures (WHEAT) on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rallies almost 3.5% today to $600 resistance zone, which is the highest number since September 2024....
Wall Street experiences slight gains at the U.S. session's opening; the U.S. dollar continues to weaken. Shares of Airbnb, Leggett & Platt,...
US Industrial Production MoM (January): 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.9%, Revised 1%) US Manufacturing Output MoM: -0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Retail Sales Data for January: US Retail Sales: -0.9% MoM; forecast -0.2% MoM; previous...
European stock markets erase some of their week-end gains Automotive and fashion the best performing sectors of today's session Overall Market...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q4): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.0% QoQ; previous 0.4% QoQ; GDP (Q4): actual 0.9%...
The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong continues its recent rally, rising 4% and approaching historic highs around 8,400-8,450. The Chinese stock market is not...
Markets reacted positively to the postponement of President Donald Trump's infamous “tariffs on everything,” which, as recently as early...
