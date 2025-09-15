Morning wrap (14.02.2025)
Wall Street gains were unbothered by yesterday’s higher-than-expected producer inflation data and President Trump’s note regarding new...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Wall Street gains were unbothered by yesterday’s higher-than-expected producer inflation data and President Trump’s note regarding new...
US indices spend the session in the green. The Nasdaq (+0.77%), S&P500 (+0.42%), DJIA (+0.36%) and Russell 2000 (+0.25%) are gaining. US...
Despite the sizable gains we see at the end of Thursday's session in stock markets, the cryptocurrency sector is lagging behind and seeing relatively...
The Canadian dollar (CAD) is strengthening sharply against the US dollar (USD) following a recent CNBC report stating that broad tariffs on products from...
- Change in US gas inventories according to EIA: Actual: -100 billion cubic feet. Expected -92 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs -174 bcf previously NATGAS...
US100 gains despite high PPI reading Review of quarterly results from companies such as Cisco, Robinhood and Albemarle Markets in the US open...
- US PPI inflation headline (for January): Actual: 3.5% expected 3.3% vs. 3.3% previously US Core PPI (for January): Actual: 3.6%. Expected 3.3%...
Shares of British American Tobacco (BATS.UK) are losing 7.5% in today's session, after the company's forecasts for revenue growth in fiscal 2025...
Like other holidays, Valentine's Day is a time to give gifts to loved ones. However, if you haven't bought chocolate, a gold pendant or invited...
DAX futures (DE40) are up slightly over 0.5%, paring some of their initial gains. The index is primarily driven by German automotive stocks. Yesterday,...
Brent Crude futures (OIL) are down 0.5%, attempting to stabilize after yesterday’s sell-off, driven by rising hopes for a Ukraine peace deal and...
Futures on US indices lose slightly; PPI and jobless claims release in macro spotlight Profit taking among Chinese tech companies puts CHN.cash...
Futures on Chinese Hang Seng Index (CHN.cash) are down as investors decided to take profit from technology, and AI stocks which was probably the most 'crowded...
Switzerland CPI – January (YoY): Actual: 0.4% Forecast: 0.4% Previous: 0.6% Switzerland CPI – January (MoM): Actual: -0.1% Forecast:...
UK GDP QoQ Prelim (Q4 2024): 0.1% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.0%) UK GDP YoY Prelim: 1.4% (Forecast 1.1%, Previous 0.9%) UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.5%...
Sentiments on Asian session were very good with Japanese Nikkei and Chinese Hang Seng surging almost 1.5%, as Wall Street halted much of yesterday's...
European indices closed today’s session higher. The FTSE and CAC40 posted slight gains, while Germany’s DAX rose by over 0.5%. In the...
US president Trump informed that 'it is time to stop Ukraine-Russia war'. A meeting with Vance, Rubio, Zelenskiy is being set up on Friday....
Chevron (CVX.US) has announced a significant workforce reduction, affecting approximately 15-20% of its employees, which translates to around 6,000-8,000...
The EURUSD pair reverses early losses following the higher than expected US CPI release, rising by nearly 0.6% above 1.042 today, as the market begins...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator