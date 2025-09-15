SMCI gains on long-term forecasts 📈
Super Micro Computer (SMCI.US) is up nearly 5% today after releasing preliminary financial data for Q2 of the fiscal year 2024/25 and presenting its outlook...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) fell after White House Senior Adviser Hassett told that reciprocal tariffs are a work in progress, conversations with other...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 4.07M (Forecast 2.305M, Previous 8.664M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: -3.035M (Forecast 1.21M, Previous 2.233M) EIA...
BigTech stocks lead the downward pressure, with all except Tesla (TSLA.US), Meta Platforms (META.US), and Apple (AAPL.US) declining by more than 1%. Significant...
GOLD and US500 as assets which usually react to significant changes in the US dollar index (USDIDX) as well as rising US treasury yields are pressured...
US CPI YoY (January): 3% (Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.9%) US CPI MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.4%) US Core CPI YoY: 3.3% (Forecast 3.1%,...
Shares of Dutch brewing giant Heineken (HEIA.NL) jumped over 12% following the company’s half-year results, fueling a recovery among other major...
What to Expect from Key US Economic Data❓ At 2:30 PM, investors will receive the latest inflation data from the US, which, along with the NFP and PCE...
European stock markets in uptrend ahead of CPI, DAX returns to ATH Heineken earnings in focus Overall market situation: European markets are...
The Hang Seng Index advanced 1.6% today, primarily driven by a surge in technology stocks as artificial intelligence optimism outweighed concerns about...
All eyes will be set on US CPI data and Fed Chair Powell's second day of congressional testimony, with particular attention to any comments on recent...
Hong Kong stocks surged over 2% led by a remarkable tech rally, with Alibaba shares jumping 8.6% to a four-month high after The Information reported...
US markets showed mixed performance as Powell testified, with Dow Jones Industrial Average flat, S&P 500 0.16% in red and Nasdaq 100 down 0.3%....
Intel's stock demonstrated significant momentum following Vice President JD Vance's comments about domestic chip manufacturing at the AI Action...
Tech giant's stock climbs 3% as it tackles Chinese market challenges and expands product line. AI Collaboration in China Apple...
The financial world turned its attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he delivered his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress. This...
Oil: The market believes that sanctions on Russian oil are starting to take effect, potentially leading to increased demand from India and China...
US indices show modest declines (US2000 -0.90%, US100 -0.46%) while European markets post mixed results, with southern European indices like SPA35 (+0.25%)...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported its 4Q24 results today. One of the largest producers of soft drinks broke its negative streak from the previous quarter by reporting...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Building Permits for December: actual 11% vs forecast 1.4% MoM; previous -5.9% MoM;
