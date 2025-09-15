First tariffs on Europe in March. What will be the EU's response❓
Donald Trump is adding another brick to the rising trade barriers. The U.S. president imposed 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
European stock markets in uptrend, DAX returns to ATH BP and Kering results in focus UniCredit fails to impress with results and comments after...
Antipodean currencies are subject to slightly higher volatility than usual today due to a number of updates on steel and aluminum tariffs that the new...
Futures point to a lower opening in today's European cash session Powell's testimony in Congress and Trump's possible comments in focus...
Tuesday's session on Asian markets saw relatively small declines in most stock indexes. Weaker sentiment is seen primarily in China, where the CH50Cash...
American indices are opening the new week bullishly, mainly driven by technology companies, particularly the semiconductor sector. S&P500 is...
Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE), the German healthcare and technology company, is in advanced negotiations to acquire U.S.-based Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX.US),...
Salesforce (CRM.US) announced a $500 million investment in Saudi Arabia to advance its artificial intelligence initiatives. As part of this effort, the...
Tech stocks are once again leading gains at the opening of the cash session on Wall Street in the new week. This time, the bulls are not deterred by a...
Gold continues its strong rally and reached new historic highs today, breaking through the $2900 per ounce level. Gold is already up more than 10% this...
McDonald's (MCD.US) reported weaker-than-expected results for Q4. Both revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share came in below forecasts. Nevertheless,...
European stock markets in uptrend, Polish W20 leads in gains (+0.93%), German DE40 gains more than 0.5% Trump raises volatility in steel...
BP (BP.UK) shares rise as much as 7.5% after Bloomberg reported that activist investor Elliott has built a significant stake and is pushing the company...
BigTech earnings are behind us! But we're not slowing down, because ahead are the results of more Wall Street giants, illustrating sentiment in...
Gold continues its historic rally, trading near $2,895 per ounce as President Trump's announcement of sweeping steel and aluminum tariffs amplifies...
Markets await McDonald's Q4 2024 earnings and subsequent earnings call amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's latest steel and aluminum...
Asian markets showed mixed performance after Trump announced new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. The Hang Seng surged 1.5% led by...
Despite initial gains, the US500 loses 0.5% at the end of the session. US100 and US2000 lose close to 1%. Declines in the US stock market began...
Trade tariffs captured the mood of investors in financial markets in the past week. Although we learned a number of important macroeconomic releases and...
Shares of Uber (UBER.US) jumped 8% on Friday after billionaire investor Bill Ackman revealed his stake in the company. Ackman, who began buying last month,...
