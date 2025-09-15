Three markets to watch next week (07.02.2025)
Trade tariffs captured the mood of investors in financial markets in the past week. Although we learned a number of important macroeconomic releases and...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Shares of Uber (UBER.US) jumped 8% on Friday after billionaire investor Bill Ackman revealed his stake in the company. Ackman, who began buying last month,...
The U.S. dollar gained in value and the U.S. indices deepened their declines after Donald Trump said he intends to announce reciprocal tariffs as early...
- USD Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations Actual: 4.3%. Forecast: 3.3% | Previous: n/a - USD Michigan 5-Year Inflation...
US100 gains after NFP Pinterest and Elf Beauty earnings in the background Tesla with weak sales in China Markets in the US open Friday's...
- USD Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) Actual: 4.1%. Forecast: 3.8% | Previous: 3.9% - USD Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) Actual:...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for January: Employment Change: actual 76.0K; forecast 25.5K; previous 179.1K; Full Employment Change: actual...
Employment Change: The market consensus is +173K; Bloomberg's consensus predicts a higher increase to +215K (compared to +256K in December). Revisions...
European equities trend higher, with W20 leading gains (+1.13%), while Swiss and French markets outperform peers, with SUI20 (+0.41%) and FRA40 (+0.31%)...
The Japanese yen strengthens to 151.8 against the dollar, marking its fourth consecutive weekly gain as strong economic data and hawkish BOJ signals fuel...
German industrial production YoY (seasonally adjusted in December) came in -3.1% vs -2.1% expected and -2.85% previously Industrial production monthly...
Markets await key US employment data and Michigan consumer sentiment figures, alongside European releases including German industrial production and trade...
Chinese stocks extended gains despite US tariffs, with the Shanghai Composite rising 0.8% and CSI 300 up 1%, driven by AI optimism following DeepSeek's...
Amazon closed Q4 2024 with revenue of $187.8 billion, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase, slightly surpassing analysts' estimates of $187.3 billion....
US markets showed mixed performance, with US1000 gaining 0.23% to 21,818.43 and US500 up 0.17% to 6,099.5, while US2000 declined 0.17%. Initial jobless...
Sentiment on Wall Street is mixed on Thursday, with major indices trading almost flat. Nasdaq is up 0.01%, the S&P 500 is 0.05% higher, the Russell...
EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet) Actual -174B Forecast -171B Previous -321B
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares dropped over 7% following its Q4 earnings report, with investors focusing on slower cloud growth and aggressive capital expenditure...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,886K; forecast 1,870K; previous 1,850K; Initial Jobless...
Bank of England (BoE) decided to cut rates by 25 bps to 4.5% in line with market expectations. Now, the bank expects 1 or 2 further rate cuts in 2025....
