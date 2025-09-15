European stocks rally; Maersk and AstraZeneca higher after quarterly earnings 📈
Bullish session on European markets, DAX gains more than 0.9% AP Moller Maersk and AstraZeneca results in focus European stock indices...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
BoE is expected to cut interest rates third time in current cycle The GBP/USD remains elevated due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar, driven...
Wheat futures (WHEAT) on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) climbed to a three-month local high as traders remained cautious amid the risk of a trade war...
Ethereum is gaining 1.95% today, reaching $2,850, partially reducing its earlier lead over Bitcoin from the first part of the day. The past few months...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, lacking clear reports that could significantly impact global markets. The most important event...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Durable Goods for December: German Factory Orders: actual 6.9% MoM; forecast 1.9% MoM; previous -5.4%...
The Asia-Pacific region indices are mostly trading in a positive mood. The CH50cash index is gaining 0.71%, the JP225 index is up 0.35% to 39,000...
U.S. indices extended their gains during the cash session and by the end of the day were up approximately 0.50-1.00%. The leader of the gains was...
Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH.US), a U.S. company specializing in passive components (resistors, capacitors, inductors) and semiconductors (MOSFETs,...
BigBear.ai Secures Department of Defense Contract to Advance AI-Powered Geopolitical Risk Analysis BigBear.ai (BBAI.US) has been awarded a significant...
Gold is up over 1% today, driven by several key factors boosting sentiment in the metals market. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields are declining, while...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for January: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 52.8; forecast 54.2; previous 54.0; ISM...
Although market sentiment on the U.S. financial market is mixed, the stock market is experiencing sluggish gains at the start of the cash session. Investors...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for January: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 183K; forecast 148K; previous...
US ADP report (January): 183k vs 150k exp. and 122k previously US Dollar (USDIDX) gains after stronger than expected private jobs change in US ADP reading;...
Thomas Barkin from US Federal Reserve commented today US economy, tariffs and Trump policies. Here is the breakdown: I would never take any policy...
Oil: Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products have been postponed by at least a month, limiting the growth prospects in the oil market. Initially,...
The euro is holding above $1.04 against the dollar as investors await the release of key US private sector employment data later today. The figures, due...
European stocks lose during Wednesday's session Novo Nordisk, TotalEnergies, Santander and Credit Agricole results in focus European stock...
The new session in Asian markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. Chinese markets are performing particularly poorly, with contracts based...
