BREAKING: US CB Consumer Confidence beats estimates 📈
US CB Consumer Confidence (August): 97.4 (Forecast 96.5, Previous 97.2) Richmond Fed Index (August): -7 vs -11 exp. and -20 in July Futures...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
French Prime Minister François Bayrou announced that on September 8 he will submit his government to a vote of confidence in the National Assembly,...
Bitcoin loses today, sliding to $110k as profit-taking drives the price of major cryptocurrency lower, with significantly weaker US ETF inflows. Investors...
US House Price Index MoM: -0.2% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous -0.2%) US CaseShiller 20 YoY 2.14% (Forecast 2.09%, Previous 2.8%) US Redbook YoY: 6.5%...
US Durable Goods (July): -2.8% (Forecast -3.8%, Previous -9.4%) US Core Durable Goods: 1.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%) New orders for manufactured...
Arabica futures on ICE (COFFEE) lose today amid profit-taking and long liquidation, despite StoneX cutting Brazil production forecast 2025/26...
There is a clear sense of pessimism on European financial markets this Tuesday, as investors closely watch French stocks, which may face another session...
Oil Crude oil has rebounded significantly in recent days amid renewed doubts about the possibility of any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Simultaneously,...
On Tuesday, financial markets in Europe are experiencing significant declines, with the Paris stock exchange suffering the biggest losses. The French CAC...
French stocks are under significant pressure due to growing political uncertainty after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou plans to call a vote of confidence...
Tuesday's session on the financial markets begins with declines in the most important futures contracts based on European indices, suggesting that...
Stocks in the APAC region are mostly trading lower after yesterday's weaker session on global markets, despite Friday's positive reaction to...
Decline in gas prices: Natural gas contracts (NATGAS) fell by approximately 2% as a result of the rollover of futures contracts and new forecasts...
PDD Holdings (PDD.US) exceeded market expectations in terms of both profits and revenues, mainly due to lower-than-expected marketing costs in the second...
The results season is coming to an end! Ahead of us is the last key Mag7 report, Nvidia's results. This week, it's worth keeping an eye on: Nvidia PDD...
In short: Bernstein recommends avoiding Intel (INTC.US) shares despite maintaining a "Market Perform" rating and a target price of $21,...
Dallas Fed Industrial Activity Current : -1.8% (forecast 0.9%, previous 0.9%) The industrial sector in the Dallas region weakened more than...
New Home Sales Data: Home sales in July: actual reading 652k (forecast 630k) Month-over-month home sales: actual reading -0.6% (forecast...
The start of today's session on Wall Street is marked by slight pessimism, which results from profit-taking after Friday's bullish reaction to...
Natural gas continues the significant declines that began last week. We observed a small rebound after the rollover, but on Friday, gas prices resumed...
