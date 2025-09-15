BREAKING: Mixed services PMI data in Europe without much impact on EUR
January PMI data for the European service sector have just been released, showing that relative to last month, business dynamics in the sector came under...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
January PMI data for the European service sector have just been released, showing that relative to last month, business dynamics in the sector came under...
European and U.S. stock index contracts show slight declines in early trading Alphabet results and customs updates spoil market sentiment On the...
The new session in Asian markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. Chinese markets are performing particularly poorly, with CHN.cash and...
Shares of US technology giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the company behind the Google search engine, are down 8% following its Q4 2024 earnings report. Despite...
Market sentiment on Wall Street remains mixed in the latter half of trading, though futures on major U.S. benchmarks have erased much of the earlier...
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.US) is set to report its highly anticipated Q4 2024 earnings after the market closes today, with investor sentiment overwhelmingly...
GOLD is up 1% today to $2,830 per ounce, driven by the weakness of the U.S. dollar, which is under pressure after Donald Trump postponed the implementation...
US JOLTS Job Openings (December): 7.6M (Forecast 8M, Previous 8.098M) US Factory Orders MoM (January): -0.9% (Forecast -0.8%, Previous -0.4%) US...
According to US officials, Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday restoring 'maximum pressure' on Iran. The order is aimed at...
US stock indices lose on the beginning of the US session; US500 is down 0.5% The primary market concern remains the U.S.-China trade war, following...
The US technology & defence company, Palantir (PLTR.US) stock surged over 23% in after-hours trading following a 36% year-over-year revenue increase...
PayPal (PYPL.US) reports Q4 2024 earnings, exceeding EPS and revenue forecasts but failing to impress Investors. PayPal (PYPL.US) has released its...
European stocks gain during Tuesday's session Infineon boosts sentiment in technology sector BNP Paribas posts nearly 16% rise in Q4 profits Rheinmetall...
International food giant PepsiCo (PEP.US) has just reported its latest Q4 2024 results to investors. The company slightly disappointed investors with lower-than-expected...
The CBOE VIX Volatility Index (VIX) has experienced volatility over the past two days, but gave back the vast majority of the gains dictated by trade tariffs...
Bitcoin trades at $98,800, down 2.6% as markets digest the complex implications of Trump's multi-front trade policy. The cryptocurrency experienced...
Markets await crucial US JOLTS job openings data and factory orders amid ongoing trade tensions following Trump's new tariffs on China. Attention turns...
Global markets declined after Trump's 10% tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, with China immediately announcing retaliatory measures including...
US Markets Under Pressure: Wall Street indices declined as traders digested new tariff announcements, with the S&P 500 falling 0.7%, the Nasdaq...
Currencies of countries targeted by Trump’s tariffs rebound sharply, as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced after her conversation with...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator