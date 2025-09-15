Trump’s Trade Wars: Does It Even Make Sense?
“Keep your friends close, and your enemies even closer.” Donald Trump most likely took these words to heart, as he has found new enemies very...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
US and European markets suffer broad declines (-1.5% to -2.5%) as Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China spark fears of a trade war...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.2; forecast 50.1; previous 49.4; 03:00...
The cryptocurrency market sentiment has deteriorated today under the pressure of a strengthening US dollar and declining indices on Wall Street, where...
The USDCAD exchange rate is giving up some of its morning gains and is testing the 30-period exponential moving average (EMA30, light purple) following...
The start of the new week brings another dose of market turmoil. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on imported products...
Eurozone CPI YoY Flash for January came in 2.5% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%) while CPI MoM dropped by -0.3% vs -0.4% exp. and 0.4% exp. Also, core CPI...
U.S. indices have started the week on a weak note, although the S&P 500 (US500) contract finding support at 5950 points may suggest that Wall Street...
Today, the final European manufacturing PMI reading came in mixed, but in the case of the largest eurozone economy, Germany, the reading came in stronger...
Swiss manufacturing PMI (January) came in 47.5 vs 49.1 exp. and 48.4 previously Spanish manufacturing PMI (January) dropped to 50.9 vs 53.5 exp. and...
Currency pairs linked to the U.S. dollar are opening with strong gaps due to the imposition of trade tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Trump emphasizes...
The risk of a trade war between the U.S. and its main trading partners, such as Canada, Mexico, and China, is putting pressure on U.S. equities. The primary...
Futures on European indices are losing pressured by the weakest session in six months in Asia and a sell-off across the United States equities....
U.S. index contracts are losing heavily, amid fears of a trade war after Trump pledged to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese...
Major U.S. indices erased some of the day's gains after the White House switched details on tariff policy. During the official White House...
During the official White House press conference, the Secretary Levitt confirmed that US will impose trade tariffs on Canada and Mexico of 25% and China...
We are about to start a new month in the financial markets. February is likely to be just as interesting as January. The key topics that remain in the...
As it was reported by Reuters, Trump is expected to issue tariffs against Canada and Mexico starting March 1st. The Mexican peso is appreciating against...
Cipher Mining's stock surged dramatically after announcing a $50 million investment from SoftBank, marking a significant expansion into high-performance...
Markets in the US open Friday's cash session in a good mood. At 1 hour after the Wall Street open, the Nasdaq is gaining 1.2%, while the S&P500...
