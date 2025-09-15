Swatch results considerably lower. Will the company manage to regain investor confidence? 💡
Swatch Group (UHR.CH) is losing nearly 3% in today's session after one of the world's largest watch manufacturers reported sharply lower-than-expected...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Swatch Group (UHR.CH) is losing nearly 3% in today's session after one of the world's largest watch manufacturers reported sharply lower-than-expected...
Bitcoin continues its impressive rally, trading at $104,966, marking a 2.7% gain over the past 24 hours despite the Federal Reserve maintaining its hawkish...
Oil U.S. oil inventories are now rising in line with seasonality, showing that even with a global deficit in the first quarter, prices could come...
The ECB is widely expected to cut rates by 25 bps at its upcoming meeting. Headline inflation is projected to drop below 2% by early 2025. The eurozone...
Eurozone Q4 2024 GDP QoQ Prelim: Actual 0% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.4%) On a yearly basis, eurozone GDP growth came in 0.9% vs 1% exp. and 0.9% previously....
German GDP QoQ Flash Actual -0.2% (Forecast -0.1%, Previous 0.1%) YoY GDP fell by -0.4% vs -0.3% exp. and 0.1% previously (non-seasonally adjusted) YoY...
Investors await the ECB decision and U.S. economic data. Futures on US indices gain; European stock market sentiments are positive Market...
U.S. index futures are trading up, although Microsoft shares fell more than 4% in after-hours trading despite strong quarterly results. Investors didn't...
Meta Platforms Inc., parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings, once again revealing substantial losses in...
Tesla's report for the fourth quarter of 2024 shows that the company operates in a segment with increasing competitiveness, not only in the US itself,...
Microsoft Corp. released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2024. Overall, revenue and profits exceeded Wall Street...
The Fed kept rates at 4.5%, in line with market expectations. It changed the communication minimally in its statement, but at the same time Powell during...
The US Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates unchanged. Now financial markets are focusing on Fed chair Powell speech. Here is the breakdown. Jereome...
The US500 reacted negatively to the Federal Reserve's statement, as it suggests a less dovish stance than at the previous meeting. What can we find...
The US Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates unchanged in January at 4.5%, in line with expectations. The Fed statement does not include language...
Shares of Mark Zuckerberg's company, Meta Platforms (META.US), are gaining slightly today ahead of the fourth quarter results the company will report...
According to the sources, Trump officials discuss tightening curbs on Nvidia (NVDA.US) sales to China, after DeepSeek release. Bloomberg reported that...
The new US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick signalled today that US may weaken its tariffs' policy against Canada and Mexico, while tariffs on Chinese...
Microsoft Corp. is set to release fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday after the close of Wall Street trading and the Federal Reserve's...
Shares of Donald Trump's publicly traded company, Trump Media & Technology (DJT.US) are gaining nearly 7% after the company announced a strategy...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator