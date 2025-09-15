BREAKING: EIA Oil and gasoline inventories change higher than expected
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: 3.463M (Forecast 2.186M, Previous -1.017M) EIA Gasoline Inventories: 2.957M (Forecast 0.245M, Previous 2.332M) EIA Distillate...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Wall Street indices decline slightly under pressure from falling BigTech stock prices; Microsoft drops 1.5% ahead of an earnings report, while Nvidia loses...
The U.S. dollar strengthens while the US100 recovers early-week losses ahead of today’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Pressured by the...
BoC Interest Rates Decision: 3% vs 3% exp. and 3.25% previously USDCAD declines slightly after BoC cut rates by 25 bps to 3%. Źródło:...
European stocks gain during Wednesday's session Investors focus on companies' quarterly results ASML drives tech companies' shares LVMH...
As Tesla prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2024, investors are keenly focused on the company's...
Shares of luxury goods giant Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (MC.FR) lost nearly 7% early in the session after financial data for the final quarter of...
Riksbank lowers interest rate to 2.25% amid weak economic activity Just moments ago, the Swedish Central Bank (Riksbank) announced its decision...
08:00 AM GMT, Spain - GDP data: Spanish GDP (Q4): actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.2% YoY; previous 3.3% YoY; Spanish GDP (Q4): actual...
ASML Holding NV (AMSL.NL), the Dutch leader in semiconductor equipment, reported its Q4 2024 and full-year results on January 29, 2025. The company delivered...
The most significant events of today will be the central banks` decisions, particularly the first FOMC decision following the inauguration of Donald Trump`s...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading mostly in positive territory. The CH50cash index is gaining 0.60%, while other indices from China...
Stock indexes in Europe closed mostly higher; the DAX gained almost 0.8%, the FTSE by almost 0.4%, and France's CAC40 lost slightly. The Polish...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) are up nearly 1.2% as BigTech stocks recover losses following yesterday's sell-off. Nvidia is surging over 6%, while...
ASML Holding (ASML.NL) declines in today's session, further extending yesterday's losses. A global leader in semiconductor equipment, is set to...
U.S. indices open Tuesday's session lower; US100 drops 0.5%, US500 retreats 0.2% The U.S. dollar gains over 0.5%, and 10-year Treasury yields...
US CB Consumer Confidence (January): 104.1 (Forecast 105.85, Previous 104.7) Richmond Fed Index (January): -4 (Forecast -10, Previous -10)
US December 2024 Durable Goods Orders: -2.2% MoM (Forecast 0.6%, Previous -1.2%; revised to -2%) US Core Durable Goods 0.3% MoM (Forecast 0.3%, Previous...
Shares of defense contractor RTX Corp. (RTX.US, formerly Raytheon Technologies) are up nearly 2% following the company's earnings release, hitting...
Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT.US) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, with shares declining up to 3.5% in premarket trading as the defense giant grappled...
