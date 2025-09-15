SAP shares with limited reaction to strong quarterly results 💡
One of Europe's most important technology companies, SAP (SAP.DE) today released its Q4 and fiscal 2024 results, which confirmed that the company's...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Boeing Co. (BA.US) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, revealing substantial losses and operational challenges as the company continues its efforts...
This week will be filled with earnings reports from leading technology companies, which, given investors' nervous reaction yesterday to the release...
European equities show mixed performance, with W20 leading gains (+0.88%) while EU50 representing broad market is down (-0.44%) Mercedes-Benz...
The EURUSD has plunged to 1.0428, marking a sharp 0.7% decline against a broadly strengthening U.S. dollar, as President Trump's aggressive stance...
Markets await key U.S. durable goods orders data and consumer confidence readings amid heightened market volatility following China's DeepSeek AI developments....
Asian stocks traded lower Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.5% as chipmakers slumped on concerns over China's DeepSeek AI model....
Major US indices faced heavy selling pressure today, with tech stocks leading the decline. The Nasdaq 100 plunged 3.4% while the S&P 500 dropped...
While most of the big tech stocks on Wall Street are sliding under the influence of a new Chinese AI model, Apple (AAPL.US) shares have rebounded by 3.2%...
AT&T Inc. (T.US) released its Q4 2024 earnings report today, with shares rising over 6% in as results exceeded analyst expectations, driven by robust...
US100 dives -2.34% to 21,395.48 leading broad market decline, with US500 falling -1.44% to 6,043.9 as DeepSeek sparks AI infrastructure concerns;...
Allakos (ALLK.US) is down more than 77% today after releasing disappointing results from clinical trials of its drug AK006. The drug was intended to treat...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to stave off declines caused by the retreat in the US stock market, where semiconductor companies are losing mightily today,...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for January: actual 14.1 vs expected 0; previous 3.4; Texas manufacturing...
New home sales (December): Value: 698k Forecasts: 675k Previous: 674k (revised from: 664k) New home sales - m/m (December): Value:3.6% Forecasts:...
Gold quotations have been moving in an upward trend for quite some time. However, last week the price failed to break through the resistance zone at the...
A broad sell-off on the U.S. stock market in pre-market trading caused a drastic decline in the yields of U.S. bonds, pushing debt instrument prices to...
Ethereum quotes have been moving recently without a clear direction. Looking technically at the D1 interval, one can see a broad head-and-shoulders formation....
The VIX CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which rises when investors in the futures and options markets anticipate a sharp increase in S&P 500 index volatility,...
DAX (DE40) futures lose 1.3%; European stock market under pressure Ifo business sentiment expectations index from Germany below forecasts; slightly...
