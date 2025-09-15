Tariff tensions finally shake USD after US-Colombia agreement 🖋️📌
The two hottest topics related to Donald Trump's presidency—migration and tariffs—merged this weekend, amid tensions between the U.S. and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
The two hottest topics related to Donald Trump's presidency—migration and tariffs—merged this weekend, amid tensions between the U.S. and...
The start of a new week in financial markets begins with sharp discounts on the US100 index in the face of possible changes in the balance of power in...
US Index Futures Decline and European Markets Open Lower Investors Assess the Impact of Chinese AI Model DeepSeek V3 on the Market German Ifo Sentiment,...
The new week on financial markets begins with sharp declines in indices amid potential shifts in the balance of power within the rapidly developing artificial...
Last week's Friday session ended with a weaker dollar and slight profit-taking on Wall Street. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell below...
The session in Europe was dictated by buyers in the initial phase, but sellers took control. Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE all lost ground....
Semler Scientific (SMLR.US), a healthcare technology firm, has announced plans to raise $75 million through a convertible bond offering to fund additional...
Meta Platforms is dramatically scaling up its artificial intelligence ambitions, announcing plans to spend $60-65 billion in capital expenditures for 2025...
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.US) are losing 5% after its Q4 2024 financial results, even though the company beat forecasts on revenue and earnings...
US500 edges up 0.08% to 6,152.9, showing resilience while US2000 declines -0.28% to 2,316.8, as VIX eases -0.43% to 16.33 CSX shares tumble after...
University Michigan Sentiment (Final): 71.1 (Forecast 73.2, Previous 73.2) University Michigan Conditions: 74 (Previous 77.9) University...
US S&P Composite PMI Flash Actual 52.4 (Forecast 55.6, Previous 55.4) US S&P Services PMI Flash Actual 52.8 (Forecast 56.5, Previous 56.8) US...
European stocks make slight gains to end the week Better PMIs from Europe support the EURUSD exchange rate HSBC raises rating on Carl Zeis...
Shares of Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) rose by more than 10% following the publication of early-phase clinical trial results for a new obesity...
The euro has had a great week. If trading ended at current levels, it would be the best 5-day period since November 2023. There are at least several reasons...
The euro has had a great week. If trading ended at current levels, it would be the best 5-day period since November 2023. The pair broke above the 1.0500...
08:15 GMT France PMI data for January: Services. Actual: 48.9. Forecast: 49.3. Previously: 49.3. Manufacturing. Actual: 45.3. Forecast:...
The Bank of Japan is raising interest rates, which was in line with market and economist expectations. The market was pricing in an almost 100% chance...
Futures point to higher opening of European cash session Japanese yen gains after interest rate hike and hawkish BoJ comments EURUSD breaks above...
The topic of the day for the last session in Asian markets this week is the BoJ's decision to raise interest rates by 25bp. The key interest rate...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator