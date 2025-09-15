Morning Wrap (24.01.2025)
The topic of the day for the last session in Asian markets this week is the BoJ's decision to raise interest rates by 25bp. The key interest rate...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
After a mixed opening, Wall Street indices mostly moved into positive territory (S&P500: +0.2%, DJIA: +0.75%, Russell 2000: +0.25%). The exception...
Sean Duffy, appointed by Trump as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, has confirmed that for now, the Trump administration will not change the production...
05:00 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual -1.017M; forecast -0.4M; previous -1.962M; Crude...
Donald Trump is about to take the stage (remontly) at the World Economic Forum in Davos. His special adress will be followed by a Q&A session with...
EIA Weekly Natural Gas Change BCF: Actual: -223 Forecast: -248 Previously: -258 The stockpile decline was slightly weaker than the median...
Nasdaq leads losses, while DJIA shows strength Mixed reception of major airline earnings reports Electronic Arts slumps on downward forecasts revision US...
Electronic Arts (EA.US) is down more than 17% in pre-market trading following the release of preliminary financial results for the previous quarter and...
The global semiconductor company sector is under downward pressure today due to the uncertain tone of SK Hynix's comments towards investments next...
01:30 PM GMT, Canada - Retail Sales Data for November: Retail Sales: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; Core...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 223K; forecast 221K; previous 217K; Jobless...
Markets in Europe open higher; Wall Street futures in mixed mood before the open Puma (PUM.DE) shares with weakest session ever; loses 18% after preliminary...
Despite positive signals from the new administration in the United States, we are seeing declines on BITCOIN, and almost entire cryptocurrencies market,...
Norwegian Key Policy Rate Actual 4.5% (Forecast 4.5%, Previous 4.50%) Norges Bank held the policy rate steady at 4.5% during its January 22 meeting,...
Markets in Europe open higher despite a mixed session in Asia. DAX gains nearly 0.2% Wall Street index contracts lose minimally; U.S. benefit claims...
The quotations of the main currency pair have been moving in a downward trend since the end of September last year. However, the second half of January...
After yesterday's great session on Wall Street, during which the Nasdaq 100 index rose almost 1.4%, the DJIA rose 0.3% and the S&P 500 rose...
US indices closed today’s session with moderately positive sentiment. Gains were primarily driven by technology companies, particularly those...
The Stargate Project is a groundbreaking private sector investment aimed at funding up to $500 billion over four years to develop artificial intelligence...
Gold is up nearly 0.5% today and has broken out above important resistance points marked by local peaks near $2720 per ounce. Thus, bullion extends the...
