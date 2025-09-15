US Open: tech companies lead the gains again 📌
Two days after Trump's inauguration, it seems the stock market finally has some room to recover. During the opening of the cash session, we see sustained...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Shares of the US advanced electronics, digital imaging, instrumentation and mission-critical supplier Teledyne Technologies (TDY.US) set a new all-time...
GE Vernova (GEV.US) reported Q4 2024 results that came in weaker than expected. Consequently, in early pre-market trading, the company’s stock fell....
European markets are experiencing a strong first half of the week, gaining momentum as investor concerns over the initial economic decisions of the Trump...
PPI in Canada (m/m): Value: 0.2% Forecast: 0.6% Previous: 0.6% Producer inflation rose by 0.2% m/m and 4.1% y/y in December. This pace is...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) exceeded second-quarter earnings estimates, fueled by rising demand for household goods. Shares of the company, considered...
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.US) loses 1.50% in pre-market trading after releasing Q4 2024 results. Abbott has concluded 2024 on a high note, showcasing robust...
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) reported fourth-quarter 2024 results that beat analyst estimates, though earnings dipped slightly year-over-year. The pharmaceutical...
Strong stock market opening in Europe; DAX gains 0.8% and hits new historic highs Euphoric gains on Siemens Energy (ENR.DE); shares gain 9% - market...
Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are trading another strong session today, extending yesterday's upward momentum by another 0.5%. In addition to the euphoria...
European index contracts are trading flat, although the DE40 is gaining 0.14%; in Asia we see gains except in China, where CHN.cash is losing almost...
Yesterday, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, Nasdaq 100 added 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2%. The Russell 2000 of small...
Netflix has reported its Q4 2024 results, surpassing analysts' consensus expectations. The company demonstrated strong momentum in both revenue...
European indices showed mixed performance, with key markets under pressure. The UK100 managed a slight gain of 0.39%, while France's FRA40 added...
Netflix (NFLX.US) is the first, large US-tech company which will report earnings during this earnings season, after today's session on Wall Street....
American CBS, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the new Trump cabinet plans a record AI infrastructure investment, with Oracle forming...
US Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) surge more than 3% today, reaching levels unseen since 12 December 2024. A new US president Trump signalled...
Charles Schwab's results align with the trends seen in the earnings of major U.S. banks. They exceeded expectations, with the most significant surprise...
Space exploration companies saw significant gains today following President Trump's bold declaration to put American astronauts on Mars. Leading the...
Mostly positive Wall Street sentiment during first trading session after Trump's victory; more than 3% drop in Apple (AAPL.US) share prices weighs...
