Crypto news: Bitcoin loses as the week starts 📉Ethereum slides 5%
Global markets open Monday’s session in mixed moods. Wall Street futures are edging lower, while the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rises more than...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on Friday sparked euphoria in the indices. On Monday morning, European indices begin with a correction of these...
Ifo Business Climate Index for August: 89 (forecast: 86.8; prior: 88.6) Current conditions: 86.4 (forecast: 86.7; prior: 86.5) Expectations: 91.6...
The U.S. dollar index (USDIDX) has erased its gains from the start of the Asian session (currently: +0.05%), signaling persistent downward pressure after...
The dovish speech by the Fed Chair at the Jackson Hole symposium triggered major market reshuffling, as expectations of rate cuts returned and risk appetite...
Wall Street ended last week with a strong rebound (S&P 500: +1.5%, Nasdaq: +1.9%, DJIA: +1.9%, Russell: +3.86%) in response to dovish remarks...
U.S. indexes had a stellar session. The Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained around 1.7%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%. The driver...
The index of smaller-cap companies is experiencing an impressive rise following Jerome Powell's speech. The shift in rhetoric to a more dovish tone...
Chinese stock indexes are rising on a wave of global market optimism, weakness in the U.S. dollar (which boosts interest in emerging markets), strong gains...
The dovish remarks from the Fed Chair are supporting valuations of risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The shift in sentiment is fuelling gains in...
One of the key events for global financial markets, the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, is now behind us. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that U.S....
Canada to apply tariff exemption on many US goods under USMCA and will remove retaliatory tariffs on many US products. For risky assets such as stocks...
Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average gains during the Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole economic symposium. Powell signals rising risk...
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is about to take the stage at Jackson Hole's annualn central bank symposium. Below, we will report the most important insights...
The market is recovering some of the losses from this week ahead of Jackson Hole. Investors are anxiously awaiting the speech by the FED Chairman, Jerome...
Susan Collins of the Federal Reserve spoke today on Bloomberg, signaling uncertainty over the Fed’s future policy decisions as both inflation risks...
Markets expect Powell to sound hawkish, emphasizing the priority of fighting inflation. Powell's comments will determine the direction of Fed...
European stock markets are showing moderate gains today despite disappointing economic data from Germany. Recent statistics reveal that Germany’s...
The Japanese yen is among the weaker currencies today despite the release of slightly higher core inflation. The USDJPY rises 0.20%. In July, core inflation...
Today – and likely for the entire week – the most important event will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium...
