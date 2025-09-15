Market impact of Trump's first decisions
During the presidential campaign, in an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump suggested that if re-elected president, he would become a dictator for a...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
The new week begins with euphoric gains in the cryptocurrency market. Weekend events related to the Trump family’s official memecoins are fueling...
Bitcoin is currently up 7.80%, trading at $109,000, breaking out from levels around $102,000 in just a matter of minutes. At present, there is no clear...
Stock indices from the Asia-Pacific region are trading with improved sentiment at the start of the new week. Chinese indices are up around 0.90-1.00%....
Stock markets end the week in a dominantly optimistic mood. Britain's FTSE 100 was the best performer, gaining 1.4%. The German DAX is also looking...
In the upcoming week, the most important event will undoubtedly be the inauguration of Donald Trump today. Investors will closely monitor his first days...
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a decision to ban Tik-Tok, setting ByteDance up for a very eventful weekend. January 19 (i.e., Sunday) marks the deadline...
Cryptocurrencies surge today, as Bitcoin gains almost 4%, nearing to $104k zone. Bullish uptrend on Wall Street is driven by weakening US dollar, lower...
The presidents of the US and China are currently having a telephone conversation, in which many optimistic comments were made about relations between the...
Markets in the US open Friday's cash session in good spirits. As of 15 minutes after the opening, Wall Street's Nasdaq is gaining 1.8%, while the...
U.S. natural gas futures are shedding over 6% at the end of the week, breaching the $4/MMBTU threshold, as milder temperatures curtail heating demand....
- United States Industrial Production for December: MoM - Actual 0.9% vs Forecast: 0.3% vs Previous: -0.1% The EURUSD pair ticks lower...
- United States Housing Data (December): Building Permits - Actual: 1.483M vs Forecast: 1.460M vs Previous: 1.493M Housing Starts - ...
Final Eurozone December CPI came in at 2.4% in line with expectations and November reading, which also came at 2.4% Final Monthly CPI came in at...
Contracts on Germany's DAX index (DE40) are trading at new historic highs Siemens Energy, Duerr and Drägerwerk shares dominate gains SUESS...
Sterling faces renewed pressure as disappointing UK retail sales data reinforces concerns about economic stagnation, prompting increased speculation for...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for December: Retail Sales YoY - Actual: 3.6% vs Forecast: 4.9% vs Previous: 0.5% Retail...
Markets await final inflation readings from the Eurozone, while U.S. housing and industrial production figures will provide insights into economic momentum....
Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, with Chinese shares rising on robust GDP data while Japanese stocks declined sharply. China's CSI 300 gained...
American indices are experiencing slight corrections in today’s session. The S&P 500 is down 0.2%, the Dow Jones has dropped 0.3%, and the...
