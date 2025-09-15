🛢️ OIL.WTI retreats 2%
OIL.WTI edges down 2% as markets expect Donald Trump to alleviate the new sanctions on Russian crude oil exports, imposed last week by the Biden administration. Prices...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
OIL.WTI edges down 2% as markets expect Donald Trump to alleviate the new sanctions on Russian crude oil exports, imposed last week by the Biden administration. Prices...
In spite of the gains at the opening, major US indices trade in the red, moderating yesterday’s hikes inspired by the lack of pro-inflationary surprises...
EIA Natural Gas Change (cubic feet) Actual -258B Forecast -260B Previous -40B Source: xStation5
US jobless claims came in 217k vs 210k exp. and 201k previously US continued jobless claims: 1.859M (Forecast 1.87M, Previous 1.867M) US Philly...
Retail sales for December: 0.4% MoM (0.6% MoM expected; 0.7% MoM prior) Retail sales ex autos: 0.4% MoM (0.4% MoM expected; 0.2% MoM prior) Retail...
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.US), once considered a legacy database vendor, has transformed into a formidable player in the cloud and AI infrastructure space....
The European Central Bank (ECB) emphasized a cautious approach in its monetary policy to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target, projected for the first...
The quotations of the major cryptocurrency have reached the $100 500-$100 800 resistance assumed in recent analyses. We are talking about the zone resulting...
The quotations of the main currency pair have been moving in a downtrend for quite some time. Looking at the D1 interval, in recent days there was an attempt...
European stocks start Thursday's trading with gains Sentiment drives fashion and semiconductor stocks Richemont gains 14.5% ahead...
The CBOE VIX Volatility Index (VIX) retreated nearly 10% yesterday and is losing nearly 20% from local highs. A factor that supported this reaction was...
Stock indexes gain on both sides of the Atlantic; US100 gains 0.8% and DE40 gains 0.4% US retail sales in focus of financial markets British...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US), the world's largest contract semiconductor manufacturer (maker for giants such as Nvidia and Apple),...
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1% (Forecast 1.5%, Previous 1.3%) UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.1%); 3M/3M estimate: 0% vs 0% exp. and...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was dictated by the bulls. Slightly lower-than-expected CPI inflation buoyed Wall Street; the S&P 500 rose...
American indices are rising strongly today due to lower core inflation in December. The US500 is up over 1.5%, while the US100 gains nearly 2.0%....
Here's a summary of the key points from the speeches of Fed officials Goolsbee and Williams, from the perspective of inflation and future interest...
After months of intense fighting and negotiations, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages...
As early as Thursday, January 16th, before the market opens in Europe, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing...
This week, cryptocurrency market investors can't complain about a lack of volatility. We're experiencing a true rollercoaster, as the sentiment...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator