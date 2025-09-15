Oil price remain high despite mixed inventory report
U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 1.962 million barrels, according to the latest EIA data. This draw surpassed the consensus forecast of a...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
The stock market opens with a strong upward impulse driven by the US CPI report. This is the second positive report in a row this week, following yesterday's...
Precious metals are gaining, supported by the US consumer price inflation reading, which came in line with forecasts, while the y/y growth rate of core...
Today’s CPI report delivered another downside surprise, echoing yesterday’s producer price index data. Headline CPI rose in line with expectations...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for December: Core CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Core...
BlackRock Inc. (BLK.US) reported strong fourth quarter 2024 results Wednesday, with shares climbing as much as 2.7% in premarket trading as adjusted earnings...
As the financial sector concludes the fourth quarter earnings season, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup...
DAX companies rise ahead of key US data (December CPI at 1:30 PM GMT) HelloFresh gains 6%; Wakcker-Chemie and Bayer gain almost 3% Aixtron,...
Key points for investors ahead of this week's crucial session, when the market will learn the latest US CPI data: The market expects inflation...
The CBOE VIX Volatility Index (VIX), which tracks the volatility of the S&P 500 options and futures market, entered today's session at the lower...
Japanese Yen gains momentum as BOJ Governor Ueda's comments amplify market expectations for an imminent policy shift, driving significant movements...
07:45 AM GMT, France - Inflation Data for December: French HICP: actual 1.8% YoY; forecast 1.8% YoY; previous 1.7% YoY; French HICP: actual...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data: CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast...
Markets face a pivotal day as investors await key inflation readings from major economies, with U.S. CPI data taking center stage amid shifting rate cut...
Asian markets traded cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, while China's...
Markets pulled back on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Wednesday's crucial Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, despite encouraging...
The semiconductor test equipment provider AEHR Test Systems (AEHR.US) shares plummet after weaker than expected fiscal Q2 2025 results. The company maintained...
The US Dollar index (USDIDX) declines almost 0.3% today after approaching the psychologically significant 110 level. We can see, the 10-year treasury yields...
U.S. indices recover from recent sell-offs in relative tentativeness; US100 gains 0.4%; US200 over 1% Tesla (TSLA.US) the strongest stock among US...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) shares are already trading nearly 50% below their 2023 peaks, having lost nearly 10% in the past week and 38% in the past...
